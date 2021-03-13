For the seventh year in a row, the West Middlesex girls basketball team will play for a District 10 Class 2A title. And for the third straight year, it will be a Crawford County team looking to snap that streak.
Cambridge Springs gets its shot tonight as it travels to West Middlesex Junior-Senior High School to face the Big Reds for the District 10 crown and a berth in the state tournament. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils are seeking the program’s first D-10 title.
The Blue Devils enter the contest at 17-3 and on a 10-game winning streak. Cambridge Springs topped Maplewood 48-38 on Wednesday in the District 10 semifinals to earn its shot at West Middlesex. Jordyn Wheeler led the Devils with 18 points, while Maddie Yanc chipped in with 12 points.
Yanc, a 5-foot-9 junior guard/forward, leads Cambridge in scoring with 17.4 points per game. Wheeler, a 5-11 sophomore forward, is next at 8.2 points per game followed by Makenzie Yanc (5-8 sophomore guard) with 7.0 points per game and Hailee Rodgers (5-7 sophomore guard) with 6.6 points per contest.
As a team, the Blue Devils are averaging 43.4 points, while allowing 30.3.
“We will have our hands full with West Middlesex down there,” Cambridge Springs coach Ryan McKissock said. “… Our kids are still going to get on the bus, though, and see what happens.”
West Middlesex had its hands full with Saegertown in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals, but held on to post a 48-46 win. Carlie Beatty led the Big Reds with 18 points. Taylor Tomko added 14 points.
Beatty is the Big Reds’ leading scorer with 14.6 points per game. Point guard Emily Anthony is next with 13.1 points per game. Tomko is averaging 8.6 points per contest.
The Big Reds, the PIAA Class 2A runner-up in 2018-19, are 13-4 on the campaign with losses to Mercyhurst Prep, Kennedy Catholic (two) and Slippery Rock.
“We have prepared for this by playing Villa (Maria) at the (Hagerty Family) Events Center to open our season,” McKissock said. “And we did the whole charter bus thing mid-season when we traveled to Dubois Central Catholic.
“Our kids will be ready, will play hard and will have fun that’s for sure. That’s what we do.”