RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood football team lost 40-13 against Seneca in a non-region matchup on Friday.
During Friday’s game, Tigers running back Ben Giliberto became Maplewood’s all-time leading rusher. Giliberto finished with 100 rushing yards on 21 rushes. Giliberto also accounted for both of the Tigers’ touchdowns.
The Bobcats scored 27 first quarter points and never relinquished their lead.
Bobcats quarterback Nolan Seabury completed nine of 14 passes to go along with 177 yards and three touchdowns. Seabury also added 79 yards on the ground. Collin Libra caught six of Seabury’s passes for 84 yards.
Ryan Miller led the Bobcats with 116 rushing yards on 16 carries. Overall, Miller accounted for four touchdowns.
Maplewood finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and will await to see if it will get a spot in the District 10 1A playoffs.
Panthers win season finale
ERIE — The Saegertown football team defeated non-region opponent Iroquois 49-6 on Friday night. With the win, the Panthers end their season with a record of 2-8.
The Panthers jumped out to a 33-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Hank Shaffer had himself a game for the Panthers after catching three passes for 61 yards. Shaffer also added 42 yards on the ground. Shaffer accounted for a total of four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving).
Aaron Shartle led the Panthers with 116 yards on the ground on 18 attempts. Reese Wilkinson and Wyatt Burchill added 62 and 47 rushing yards, respectively. Shartle and Burchill each earned a rushing touchdown.
Panthers quarterback Sully Zirkle completed five of 10 passes for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
