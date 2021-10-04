EDINBORO — The Meadville Bulldogs lost a Region 5 matchup 3-2 to General McLane on Saturday at General McLane High School.
Konner Sayre scored both of the Bulldogs’ goals.
Meadville is now 3-9 on the season. They will play again today at Sharpsville.
Chargers move to 7-2
Crawford Christian Academy moved to 7-2 on the season with a 1-0 win against Portersville Christian on Saturday.
Ben Wise scored the difference maker in the first half off an Daniel Tyson assist.
Senior goalkeeper Camdyn Maynard earned the shutout.
The Chargers will host Chautaqua Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Conneaut wins shutout
OIL CITY — Conneaut won a non-region game against Oil City 1-0 on Saturday.
Victoria Medrick scored the games only goal in the first half off an assist by Hannah Brady.
In goal, Jocelyn Denihan faced one shot on goal and saved it for a shutout.
Conneaut is now 6-3-1 on the season and will host Grove City today for a Region 2 game.
Cross country
’Dogs place 11th at invite
GROVE CITY — The Meadville Bulldogs boys cross country team placed 11th at the Grove City Invitational on Saturday.
Max Dillman (17:47) led the “Dogs with a 33rd-place finish.
Rounding out the top five for Meadville was Charlie Minor (18:24), Anthony Gionti (20:11), Connor Zimmerman (20:37) and Caiden Riordan (25:00).
On the girls side, Riley Fronce was the lone entrant for Meadville. She finished in 43rd place (22:45).