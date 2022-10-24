The Allegheny College football team fell short of a comeback against Saint Vincent College on Saturday at Frank B. Fuhrer Field and ultimately fell 52-35.
The Bearcats (3-4, 3-2 PAC) quickly got on the board with a touchdown in the first three minutes. Although the Gators could not score on their first two drives, Jack Johnson fired a 41-yard touchdown to Declan O’Brien for a one-play, eight-second drive. Garrett Paxton drilled in a successful extra point to knot the game 7-7.
The next Allegheny drive also resulted in a touchdown. Johnson initiated a flea-flicker with Tre Worship and launched the ball downfield to connect with Levi Swartz for a 56-yard completion. After the Gators took advantage of an offside penalty from the Bearcats, John Ian Duron had a five-yard rush to make it first and goal. Duron rushed again, this time for seven yards into the end zone to provide Allegheny with a 13-7 lead.
Saint Vincent retaliated with a 24-point run that extended into the third quarter. The Gators collected its first touchdown in the second half after starting on their own 23-yard line. Allegheny did not need a single pass after receiving 49 rushing yards across six attempts from Worship, before Johnson took it himself into the end zone for six points. The Gators picked up the two-point conversion as Worship rushed his way past the defense. The Bearcats concluded the period with two touchdowns of their own to pull ahead, 45-21.
Allegheny opened up the fourth quarter with Worship’s second rushing touchdown, but the Gators could not complete the two-point conversion. Saint Vincent logged its seventh touchdown before Duron and Worship used their legs to give Allegheny a touchdown in the final scoring drive of the contest. Duron was handed the ball for six of the first seven plays of the drive and compiled 29 yards. Worship put an exclamation point to his great day on the gridiron with a 14-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 52-35.
