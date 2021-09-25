The Allegheny Gators return home for Blue and Gold/Hall of Fame weekend to take on the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops today. The Gators enter the matchup with a 1-2 record whereas the Battling Bishops head into Frank B. Fuhrer field with a 3-0 record.
Allegheny is looking to climb back to .500 against Ohio Wesleyan after back-to-back losses against the Denison and Wabash. After watching back last week’s game against Wabash, head coach Rich Nagy remains confident that his team will remain competitive this season.
“The biggest thing (the coaching staff) noticed was what we have been talking to the players about all the time was that we have a good football team,” Nagy said. “We can play with anybody on our schedule. We just have to execute and play well.”
Nagy added that while his team reflected on the game against Wabash, the team moves on from each game, whether they win or lose, to focus on the next opponent.
“Whether we win or lose, we get it out of our system,” Nagy said. “We get 24-30 hours to celebrate a win or mourn a loss so to speak, but then we go back out to practice on Monday and it has to be behind us.”
The Gators can look ahead to playing in front of a home crowd on Saturday that is likely to match or surpass their season opener’s attendance of 3,141 fans. Many parents and alumni head over to Meadville for the occasion.
Additionally, Anson Park, who graduated from Allegheny in 1996, will be honored at the football game for being one of the eight alumni to join the Gators Hall of Fame this year. Park was a multi-sport athlete that played football, men’s basketball, and men’s track and field.
In 1995, Park was an All-American from the American Football Coaches Association and Football Gazette/News. The same year, he won the discus event in NCAC Outdoor Championship. Then, in his last two seasons, Park wrapped up his Allegheny career by helping the Gators win 24 games from 1995-96.
Nagy and his team are very grateful for the supportive fan base that is expected to attend the commemorative game this weekend.
“To be honest with you, I’m one of those guys who believes if there is one fan in the stands, or one hundred thousand it shouldn’t matter,” Nagy said. “But at the end of the day, I really do appreciate it when we have fan support. And it’s not for me, but for all the players that put all their effort and energy into being good football players.”
The Gators kick off at 2 p.m. and all outside visitors are expected to wear a mask during the game.