BEAVER FALLS — The Allegheny College football team scored the first points in Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) contest and set a new program record in the third quarter, but the Gators fell, 35-21, on the road against Geneva College at Reeves Field.
The Gators (2-4, 1-3 PAC) got off to a strong start in the first two possessions, as they scored a big-play touchdown on their opening drive and stuffed the Golden Tornadoes (1-4, 1-2 PAC) on a fourth-and-2 play at midfield to halt Geneva’s first drive. Third-year quarterback Jack Johnson and Declan O’Brien turned a third-and-11 from the Allegheny 39-yard line into a 61-yard score for the first touchdown of the contest. Lined on the right side of the shotgun formation, O’Brien simply raced by Richard Ray and beat the Geneva defensive back in a foot race to the end zone. Two minutes later, the Gators stopped Josh Syster for no gain on a fourth-down run at the 50.
Despite the early momentum, Allegheny turned the ball over on two of its next three drives. Meanwhile, the Golden Tornadoes’ option offense began to find a groove. Geneva tied the game at 7-all before the end of the first quarter and carried a 21-7 lead into the halftime intermission.
Just like the start of the first half, the Gators opened the second half with a highlight-reel scoring play. A perfect punt by Geneva’s Eduardo Santiago backed the Allegheny offense to the 1-yard line, but senior tailback Tre Worship set a new program record with a 99-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the drive. Lined up in the shotgun, Worship took the handoff up the middle, hit the A-gap between center Carson Messemer and right guard Alex Rogowski and went untouched for the length of the field until he was tripped-up crossing the goal line. The play represents the longest rushing touchdown in Allegheny history and the longest since Gerald Watson went for 96-yards against Dickinson University in 1948.
Geneva extended its lead to 35-14 with 10:38 to play in the fourth quarter. With a sense of urgency, Johnson hit Levi Swartz for 20 yards and Worship for 28 more before completing a 15-yard touchdown to O’Brien in the back corner of the end zone. The drive took less than a minute off the clock and was followed by a three-and-out by Geneva. However, Johnson was intercepted in the end zone on Allegheny’s next drive while trying to find O’Brien on a hitch-n-go route down the left side. The Golden Tornadoes ran the remaining five-and-a-half minutes off the clock to seal the win.
