The Allegheny women’s basketball team beat Mount Aloysius 91-66 Sunday to cap a two-game sweep.
The Gators beat the Mounties 86-69 Friday.
Seniors Rylee Donovan, Mari Casale, Brooke Smith and Julianna Skowron were honored before Sunday’s game for their contributions during their careers. Both Donovan and Skowron performed well on their big day -- Donovan posted a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists and Skowron led the team with 19 points.
“I couldn’t have gotten the triple-double without my teammates always being open, getting the assist to them, and finding me open around the key,” Donovan said. “I expected senior day to be pretty different (because of COVID-19), but it turned out to be pretty good with my team.”
Several of Donovan’s assists went to Skowron, who remarked how the team played better as the game went on.
“I was pretty happy with my performance,” Skowron said. “At first it was a little rocky, but all of us were excited to play.”
Head Coach Kate Costanzo also enjoyed the return of women’s basketball this weekend, and put into perspective what it means to play competitive games for the first time in over a year.
“It feels good to play,” Costanzo said. “Mount Aloysius has several good players, but were short staffed this weekend. That’s what happens with COVID-19 and everything. We are just super thankful to be back on the court together.”
The Gators next visit Penn State Altoona Thursday at 5 p.m.
Mount Aloysius (68)
Bates 8 10-21 26, Harding 7 1-5 19, Walls 5 0-0 13, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Stigers 0 0-2 0, Garner 2 1-2 7. Totals 23 12-30 68.
Allegheny (91)
Skowron 9 1-2 19, Caldwell 6 3-4 15, Donovan 4 1-2 10, Rabold 1 0-0 2, Casale 1 0-0 2, Bianchin 6 0-0 17, Lutz 3 2-2 8, Cook 2 0-0 5, Culotta 2 0-0 5, Dimgba 2 0-0 4, Manke 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 7-10 91.
Mount Aloysius 18 11 20 19 — 68
Allegheny 22 22 21 26 — 91
3-point goals: Mount Aloysius — Harding 4, Walls 3, Garner 2, Johnson; Allegheny — Bianchin 5, Donovan, Culotta, Cook.
Records: Mount Aloysius 0-0, 0-2 AMCC; Allegheny 0-0, 0-0 NCAC.