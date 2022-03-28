NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Allegheny track and field teams opened the 2022 outdoor season this past weekend.
The majority of the team competed at the Blue & Silver Challenge hosted by Christopher Newport University while Jacob Boord competed at the Weems Baskin Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina.
In a 31-thrower field featuring many Division I and II athletes, Boord finished third in the javelin toss with a distance of 59.81 meters. That distance, a personal best for Boord, currently ranks fourth in all Division III competitions thus far this season, and was the fourth best in Allegheny history.
At Christopher Newport, Tylir Shannon won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.30 seconds. Stephen Cullinan won the javelin with a throw of 37.94 meters.
Lydia Giannini led the Gator women by winning three throwing events. Giannini won the shot put at 12.02 meters, the discus at 32.65 meters and the hammer throw at 39.85 meters. Hope Gomez completed the sweep of the throwing events by Allegheny by winning the javelin with a toss of 35.91 meters.
Mihaela Toader won a pair of sprints for the Gators. Toader captured the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.91 and the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.79. The Gator 4x400 relay was also victorious with a time of 51.09 seconds.
The Gators also won a pair of distance events. Megan Aaron finished first in the 5000 meter run with a time of 17:43.15 while Genevieve Feltmeyer won the 3000 steeplechase, clocking in at 13:28.54.
Allegheny is back on the track Saturday at Oberlin.