After last week’s 38-13 defeat Hiram, the Allegheny football team will try to win consecutive games for the first time in the 2021 season as they will face Depauw today.
The Gators’ first North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) win of the season last Saturday, Oct. 16, helped lift their collective spirits. Head coach Rich Nagy recognized the energy his team brought to practice this week while remaining focused on the upcoming game.
“The morale was awesome,” Nagy said. “The players did a great job of handling it too because (our team) talked about it early in the season before we played a game. Basically, we got a week, win or lose, whatever happens, we have all day Sunday, and part of the day Monday to celebrate, or get it out of our system.”
Even with the win at Hiram, Nagy recognizes there are several areas on his team that need to be improved upon during their last four games of the regular season.
“The biggest thing (our team) has to work is our consistency,” Nagy said. “Whether it’s in run-game, holding our gaps, and in pass games being in the spots we need to be in during coverage. Offensively, we ran the ball well (at Hiram), but need consistency on who we’re blocking and how we’re blocking them.”
Although Nagy listed out several ways the offense can get better, Nagy also credited the wide receivers as a position of strength.
“We got a good receiving crew, starting with our seniors that we have — Mark Torsello, Moses (Snell Jr.) and Anthony Steinpreis just to name a few,” Nagy said. “Moses is really a guy who is starting to come on in our older group of guys. He was hurt during camp, slowly working back in, and we feel like he’s 100 percent healthy for the first time this year. Hopefully, we should see some things out of him on Saturday.”
Defensively, Allegheny shined in their last conference matchup, and Uber Elisee led the way by earning NCAC Defensive Athlete of the Week honors. The 6’1’’, 230 pound Miami native compiled four tackles versus Hiram, three of which were tackles for loss, and two of which were sacks. Overall, Elisee pushed Hiram’s defense back by 14 yards overall and now has 27 tackles on the season.
“I am really happy for him,” Nagy said. “Uber has worked very hard since he got here (at Allegheny). He’s a big guy and he’s transformed his body through weightlifting, nutrition, and academically he’s come a long way.”
Allegheny’s impressive slew of wide receivers and defenders return to the field against Depauw today at 1 p.m at Frank. B. Fuhrer Field.