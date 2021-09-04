The Allegheny Gators kick off the 2021 season by hosting the Thiel Tomcats today at 1 p.m. at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
The two teams meet in a non-conference matchup, but the teams are more than familiar with each other. In the last meeting, in 2017, the Gators won 38-6. They have played 82 times since 1893 with the Gators holding the advantage (41-35-6).
Future meetings between the team’s will be intra-conference as Allegheny is scheduled to join the President’s Athletic Conference in July of 2022. The Gators will be the PAC’s eleventh full-time member.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, neither team has played a game since Nov. 16, 2019. There may be some growing pains as each team gets used to live hitting.
Admission to the contest is free to all fans and students.