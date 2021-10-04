The Allegheny Gators lost 27-13 against the Kenyon Lords on Saturday after scoring all 13 points in the first fifteen minutes of the game. Allegheny falls to 1-4 on the season and dropped to 0-3 against conference opponents.
The Gators countered Kenyon early after giving up a touchdown in the first quarter. During a seven-play, 60 yard drive in just 1:35, Allegheny tied up the game 7-7 on their first drive of the game. Later in the frame, DB CT Graniel initiated a Kenyon fumble, which LB Malcolm Denomme recovered. One minute later, RB Tre Worship broke away on a one-yard run into the end zone to put Allegheny ahead 13-7.
However, the Lords recorded two touchdowns the following quarter, and one more touchdown after halftime. Although the Gators were defeated, Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy credited the Gators special teams for their improvement after last week’s game against Ohio Wesleyan.
“I really felt like we made a lot of strides with our return game both kickoffs and punt returns,” Nagy said. “Our kickoff game caused a fumble early that got us up on top.”
Despite the improvement, Nagy commented on some of the ongoing problems with their special teams.
“We missed an extra point and we had the one field goal blocked, which again are things that we can’t have happen,” Nagy said. “There are a couple of things we still need to shore up a little and get better on that part of the game.”
Similarly, Allegheny’s offense was a mixed bag over the weekend. Nagy praised his team for their first quarter drives but explained why his team was unable to score towards the end of the game.
“Well, I think when we did some things that got the ball quickly for him, he made some really good reads and got the ball into some guys’ hands,” Nagy said. “Later in the game, when we were more dropped back pass and (Kenyon) put more pressure on our offensive line, some of the routes were longer and led to some of the sacks.”
Overall, QB Jack Johnson went 27-47 with one passing touchdown and one interception. Other offensive contributors included WR Anthony Steinpreis, who racked up six receptions on 68 yards. Additionally, TE Jack Parker, a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy®, which is college’s premier scholar-athlete award, accumulated 64 yards on six receptions. Meanwhile, RB Kyrie Miller led the Gators with 40 total rushing yards in 14 attempts.
Defensively, DB David Babb and DL Maxwell Hammond paced Allegheny with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Hammond, LB Lj Orbovich, DL Chris Rubino, LB Zach Altenbaugh, DL Jake Fedell, and DL Jonmarick Crawford combined for 6 TFL. Rubino and Crawford each registered a sack for the Gators to add to their impressive day on the gridiron.
There were many positive takeaways from this past week’s game, which Nagy acknowledged. At the same time, Nagy believes the bye week coming up for the Gators will be a nice breather for the team.
“I think we all need a little break right now,” Nagy said. “We are going to practice Tuesday and Wednesday this week and get some good work in and really get some things still evaluated. You go with a young football team like we have and you come out of camp and some guys are ahead of others mentally, especially the freshmen.”
Allegheny will kick off next against Hiram on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Ohio at 1 p.m. The game can be watched through the Allegheny Gators website.
All statistics were provided by the Allegheny Gators website.