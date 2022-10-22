The Allegheny Gators are on a three-game losing streak and host Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Saint Vincent College today at 1 p.m.
Despite the losing streak, head coach Rich Nagy is seeing progress from his young team.
“I think we’re getting better,” Nagy said. “We got better last week. The result didn’t show it, but I saw spurts where we were better.”
Last week, Allegheny lost to Grove City at home 44-17. Grove City, 6-1, also beat the Bearcats this season 42-7.
“There were some breakdowns against them with coverage. Their receiver who is 6-foot 4-inches and 200 pounds had some mismatches on our defensive backs who are 5-foot 10-inches tall and 160 pounds. They were also able to run the ball very well which opens up mismatches and it’s what Grove City has done all year.”
Allegheny (2-5, 1-4 PAC) has made a habit of turning over the football this season. Last week, the Gators lost one fumble and had two interceptions. On the season, the Gators have 14 turnovers.
Saint Vincent (2-4, 2-2 PAC), has had a similar season to Allegheny stats-wise. The Bearcats average 22.5 points per game, compared to Allegheny’s 22.57. Yards wise, Allegheny averages 330 to Saint Vincent’s 286. The only big difference is the Bearcats have only turned the ball over eight times.
“What we have to do is take care of the football first and foremost. I think all the stats and everything is pretty equal except for the turnover margins. I think they’re plus-seven and we’re minus-four,” Nagy said. “We have to make sure we do good job offensively of protecting the ball and defensively of staying sound with our approach and fundamentals.”
Offensively, Saint Vincent quarterback Brady Walker has eight touchdowns and 1,118 yards this season. On the ground, running back D.J. Gray Jr., has three touchdowns and 443 yards. Walker’s favorite target is Molayo Irefin with 35 catches.
To prepare for the Bearcats’ pass-heavy offense, Nagy has been running pass skell, which is essentially 7-on-7 football consisting of no linemen.
“We’ve ran a lot of stuff in practice, a lot of skell and live stuff against the offense this week because of the pass game were gonna see,” Nagy said. “I think it will help both the offense and the defense. We were able to get a lot of work in with the skill guys.”
For Allegheny to break its losing streak today, Nagy said the biggest keys are consistency and fundamentals.
“We show flashes of what were capable of, but it’s the consistency of when we do it. It’s not good enough to beat good teams,” Nagy said. “As far as the guys up front I feel we’re better fundamentally and offensively up front it’s the same thing. Some of the turnovers we still have to eliminate, but strides were made.”
