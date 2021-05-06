When told Brooke Garvey was chosen as Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year, Lakeside Lanes co-owner Don Granda Jr. immediately responded, “Not a surprise … I kind of figured it would be an easy choice.”
Many other local keglers would utter those same words, too.
Bowling in her first adult season, the 19-year-old Garvey – a two-time Cat’s Young Gun of the Year winner – made a major splash by averaging a county’s women’s best 213.5 and shooting three 700’s at Lakeside Lanes.
Garvey’s eye-catching 700’s (two in National Mixed League and one in Tuesday Nite Ladies League): 716, 709 and 700.
“Brooke can compete with anyone week in and week out and proved it on Thursday night this year,” said Granda Jr., who has watched the Pitt-Bradford freshman grow into an elite bowler all the way back to her Bantam bowling days.
So has Lakeside Lanes’ other co-owner, Bruce Beers, who has been Garvey’s bowling coach for the past several years.
“It has been a joy watching her bowl against the people that she has idolized as a junior bowler,” said Beers.
The junior bowlers are now idolizing Garvey.
Runner-up: Whitney Keener, who had an outstanding breakout year at Lost Lanes. She rolled two 700’s (744 high) and tossed a 299 game in the Tuesday Night Ladies League.
Joining Garvey and Keener on Cat’s Fab Five team: Natalie Hanks (who tossed a 299 game and had two 700’s), Savannah Custard and Britney Holben.