Saegertown senior Paige Fuller made program history for the Panthers this season when she medaled at the PIAA State Championship meet on Nov. 6.
Fuller became the first girl to medal at the state meet with her 21st place finish in the Class 1A race. She was named to the Region 3 all-region first-team for her efforts.
Teammates Makayla Stevens and Emma MacAdam were named to the second-team.
For Maplewood, Alexis Wyant was named to the first-team and Shauna Pillar, a freshman, was named to the second-team.
Cambridge Springs senior Elizabeth Kline was named to the first-team.
Conneaut junior Chloe Fields was named to the second-team.
In Region 6, St. Bonaventure commit and Meadville senior Riley Fronce was named to the second-team.
In boys cross country, Meadville sophomore Max Dillaman was named to the Region 6 first-team. Fellow Bulldog Charlie Minor made the second-team.
In Region 3, region champion Conneaut had four runners named to an all-star team. Simeon Hunter and Dylan Fletcher were named to the first-team, while Nathaniel Turner and Jordan Kullen were named to the second-team.
Cochranton had two runners named to the first-team — Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller.
Saegertown junior Sam Hetrick was named to the first-team.
Cambridge Springs senior Hunter Spaid was also named to the first team.
Region 1
FIRST TEAM
Colson Jenkins — Lakeview — 11
Riley Runyon — Jamestown — 12
Carter Williams — Lakeview — 12
Giovannia Ricoci — West Middlesex — 11
Jonny Bresnan — Reynolds — 12
Luke Schneider — West Middlesex — 10
Nick Varga — West Middlesex — 11
SECOND TEAM
Cody Sturgeon — Lakeview — 12
Dennis Jones — West Middlesex — 11
Tucker Amon — Lakeview — 12
Devin Gruver — West Middlesex — 11
Logan Kent — West Middlesex — 9
Bradyn Winter — Commodore Perry — 9
Theron O’Brien — Reynolds — 10
Region champion – West Middlesex
Region runner of the year – Colson Jenkins, Lakeview
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Thomas Hunyadi — Hickory — 12
Caden Riethmiller — Hickory — 9
Josh Jones — Grove City — 11
Quinn McKnight — Grove City — 10
Caleb Hawke — Grove City — 12
MJ Pottinger — Grove City — 9
Justice Brown — Grove City — 11
SECOND TEAM
Isaiah Stauff — Grove City — 9
Kellen DeJulia — Sharpsville — 11
Viktor Zahn — Slippery Rock — 10
Wyatt Shepson — Grove City — 10
Logan Rodgers — Hickory — 9
Mason Coldsmith — Hickory — 9
Region champion – Grove City
Region runner of the year – Thomas Hunyadi, Hickory
Region 3
FIRST TEAM
Jack Mumford — Oil City — 10
Simeon Hunter — Conneaut — 12
Hunter Spaid — Cambridge Springs — 12
Sam Hetrick — Saegertown — 11
Kyler Woolstrum — Cochranton — 10
Chase Miller — Cochranton — 11
Dylan Fletcher — Conneaut — 12
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Kullen — Conneaut — 12
Ethan Knapp — Rocky Grove — 10
Cael Ziegler — Franklin — 12
Evan Wolfgong — Rocky Grove — 11
Elijah Brosius — Oil City — 9
Caleb Prettyman — Franklin — 10
Nathaniel Turner — Conneaut — 12
Region champion – Conneaut
Region runner of the year – Jack Mumford, Oil City
Region 4
FIRST TEAM
Logan Byerly — Harbor Creek — 11
Max Dailey — Harbor Creek — 12
Hugh Harrison — Warren — 10
Stephen Brady — Corry — 11
Lucas Boyd — North East — 11
Landon Myer — Union City — 12
Peyton Brewer — Harbor Creek — 11
SECOND TEAM
Graham Carr — Warren — 12
Fabian Fourspring — Corry — 10
Tavon Kornikoski — Corry — 10
Michael Werner — Seneca — 10
Zac Shumac — Seneca — 11
Aidan Reinsel — North East — 12
Alex Hummel — Eisenhower — 12
Region champion – Harbor Creek
Region runner of the year – Logan Byerly, Harbor Creek
Region 5
FIRST TEAM
Ben Schrumpf — Fort LeBoeuf — 11
Jackson Bowers — Fort LeBoeuf — 10
Preston Hove — Fort LeBoeuf — 12
Logan Anderson — General McLane — 10
Shawn Stutts — General McLane — 10
Ethan Webb — General McLane — 10
Elliott Webb — General McLane — 10
SECOND TEAM
Jonathan Tate — Northwestern — 9
Chase Reeves — Iroquois — 12
Bryce Byram — Fort LeBoeuf — 10
Wynn Puller — General McLane — 12
Ethan Quezada — Fairview — 10
Tyler Firman — Mercyhurst Prep — 10
Ryan Kelly — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
Region champion – General McLane
Region runner of the year – Ben Schrumpf, Fort LeBoeuf
Region 6
FIRST TEAM
Luke Brown — Cathedral Prep — 11
Kamden Kramer — McDowell — 9
Christian Mattern — McDowell — 11
Landon Owens — McDowell — 12
Nicolin Pierce — McDowell — 11
Brady Heeter — McDowell — 10
Max Dillaman — Meadville — 10
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Willis — McDowell — 12
Camden Pierce — McDowell — 9
Luke Andraso — Erie — 12
Charlie Minor — Meadville — 11
Nick Kupniewski — Cathedral Prep — 9
Owen Lundberg — Erie — 10
Nate Gannoe —Cathedral Prep —9
Region champion – McDowell
Region runner of the year – Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep
Region 1
FIRST TEAM
Willow Myers — Mercer — 11
Claire Anderson — Jamestown — 12
Karis McElhaney — Jamestown — 9
Lia Bartholomew — West Middlesex — 11
Kady Alexander — Lakeview — 11
Mikayla Montgomery — Lakeview — 12
Abby Mellon — Lakeview — 12
SECOND TEAM
Bethany Litwiler — Reynolds — 12
Isabella Snyder — Commodore Perry — 10
Ella Bartholomew — West Middlesex — 9
Aubrey Hogue — Lakeview — 12
Kelsey Seddon — Lakeview — 11
Addison Coburn — Reynolds — 11
Macie McCracken — Mercer — 10
Region champion – Lakeview
Region runner of the year – Willow Myers, Mercer
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Natalie Ostheimer — Sharon — 11
Abby Steffler — Grove City — 12
Abby Douglas — Sharon — 11
Emma Mason — Wilmington — 11
Jillian White — Hickory — 9
Christine Boren — Hickory — 12
Marie Bickel — Slippery Rock — 12
SECOND TEAM
Abby Nichols — Grove City — 11
Izzy Gingras — Hickory — 11
Ava Shellenbarger — Hickory — 9
Samantha Frazier — Slippery Rock — 12
Tessa Szymanski — Slippery Rock — 9
Alayna Bishop — Grove City — 11
Ava Shearer — Wilmington — 11
Region champion – Hickory
Region co-runners of the year – Natalie Ostheimer, Sharon and Abby Steffler, Grove City
Region 3
FIRST TEAM
Nadalie Latchaw — Franklin — 10
Kennedy Liederbach — Oil City — 10
Paige Fuller — Saegertown — 12
Julia Johnson — Titusville — 12
Alexis Wyant — Maplewood — 12
Elizabeth Kline — Cambridge Springs — 12
Ella Speece — Oil City — 9
SECOND TEAM
Chloe Fields — Conneaut — 11
Jadyn Phipps — Franklin — 12
Sophia Sampson — Titusville — 10
Addison Bish — Titusville — 9
Shauna Pillar — Maplewood — 9
Makayla Stevens — Saegertown — 12
Emma MacAdam — Saegertown — 12
Region champion – Titusville
Region runner of the year – Nadalie Latchaw, Franklin
Region 4
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Fox — Corry — 9
Veronica Brewer — Harbor Creek — 9
Katie Beyer — Warren — 12
Lexy Hasbrouck — Corry — 12
Haeleigh Bayle — Corry — 10
Maddy Hammond — North East — 12
Maddie Hartner — North East — 12
SECOND TEAM
Allie Gladitz — Seneca — 9
Monica Curtis — Harbor Creek — 12
Shyann Rulander — Warren — 11
Teya Bailey — Corry — 11
Ava Reagle — Union City — 9
Cassie Britton— Youngsville — 9
Julia Bojaczko — Youngsville — 12
Region champion – Corry
Region runner of the year – Jordan Fox, Corry
Region 5
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Bayle — General McLane — 11
Lydia Zehr — General McLane — 10
Angelina Krochalis — Iroquois — 9
Isabella Owens — Fairview — 10
Devyn Agnello — Girard — 9
Sarah Sweet — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Kendall Ball — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
SECOND TEAM
Reagan Pettis — Northwestern — 12
Angie Thomas — Northwestern — 12
Genna Preston — General McLane — 11
Madison Pifer — General McLane — 12
Margaret Bolla — Fairview — 10
Taylor Friello — Mercyhurst Prep — 12
Ella Harrington — Mercyhurst Prep — 11
Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep
Region runner of the year – Sydney Bayle, General McLane
Region 6
FIRST TEAM
Sarah Clark — Villa Maria — 11
Hannah Palmer — Villa Maria — 9
Rue Burkett — Villa Maria — 10
Helen-Ann McCormick — Villa Maria — 11
Grace Barrett — Villa Maria — 10
Lauren Raimy — Villa Maria — 10
Sara Renshaw — McDowell — 12
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Teed — Villa Maria — 9
Katelyn Stravinsky — McDowell — 10
Aurora Fuchs — Erie — 12
Riley Fronce — Meadville — 12
Brooke Hudnall — McDowell — 10
Mary Grace Stravinsky — McDowell — 11
Natalie Markowitz — McDowell — 11
Region champion – Villa Maria
Region runner of the year – Sarah Clark, Villa Maria