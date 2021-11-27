Paige Fuller

Saegertown senior Paige Fuller made program history for the Panthers this season when she medaled at the PIAA State Championship meet on Nov. 6.

Fuller became the first girl to medal at the state meet with her 21st place finish in the Class 1A race. She was named to the Region 3 all-region first-team for her efforts. 

Teammates Makayla Stevens and Emma MacAdam were named to the second-team.

For Maplewood, Alexis Wyant was named to the first-team and Shauna Pillar, a freshman, was named to the second-team.

Cambridge Springs senior Elizabeth Kline was named to the first-team. 

Conneaut junior Chloe Fields was named to the second-team.

In Region 6, St. Bonaventure commit and Meadville senior Riley Fronce was named to the second-team.

In boys cross country, Meadville sophomore Max Dillaman was named to the Region 6 first-team. Fellow Bulldog Charlie Minor made the second-team.

In Region 3, region champion Conneaut had four runners named to an all-star team. Simeon Hunter and Dylan Fletcher were named to the first-team, while Nathaniel Turner and Jordan Kullen were named to the second-team.

Cochranton had two runners named to the first-team — Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller. 

Saegertown junior Sam Hetrick was named to the first-team.

Cambridge Springs senior Hunter Spaid was also named to the first team. 

 

Region 1    

FIRST TEAM

Colson Jenkins — Lakeview — 11

Riley Runyon — Jamestown — 12

Carter Williams — Lakeview — 12

Giovannia Ricoci — West Middlesex — 11

Jonny Bresnan — Reynolds — 12

Luke Schneider — West Middlesex — 10

Nick Varga — West Middlesex — 11

SECOND TEAM

Cody Sturgeon  — Lakeview — 12

Dennis Jones — West Middlesex — 11

Tucker Amon — Lakeview — 12

Devin Gruver — West Middlesex — 11

Logan Kent — West Middlesex — 9

Bradyn Winter — Commodore Perry — 9

Theron O’Brien — Reynolds — 10

Region champion – West Middlesex

Region runner of the year – Colson Jenkins, Lakeview

Region 2    

FIRST TEAM

Thomas Hunyadi — Hickory — 12

Caden Riethmiller — Hickory — 9

Josh Jones — Grove City — 11

Quinn McKnight — Grove City — 10

Caleb Hawke — Grove City — 12

MJ Pottinger — Grove City — 9

Justice Brown — Grove City — 11

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Stauff — Grove City — 9

Kellen DeJulia — Sharpsville — 11

Viktor Zahn — Slippery Rock — 10

Wyatt Shepson — Grove City — 10

Logan Rodgers — Hickory — 9

Mason Coldsmith — Hickory — 9

Region champion – Grove City

Region runner of the year – Thomas Hunyadi, Hickory

Region 3    

FIRST TEAM

Jack Mumford — Oil City — 10

Simeon Hunter — Conneaut — 12

Hunter Spaid — Cambridge Springs — 12

Sam Hetrick — Saegertown — 11

Kyler Woolstrum — Cochranton — 10

Chase Miller — Cochranton — 11

Dylan Fletcher — Conneaut — 12

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Kullen — Conneaut — 12

Ethan Knapp — Rocky Grove — 10

Cael Ziegler — Franklin — 12

Evan Wolfgong — Rocky Grove — 11

Elijah Brosius — Oil City — 9

Caleb Prettyman — Franklin — 10

Nathaniel Turner — Conneaut — 12

Region champion – Conneaut

Region runner of the year – Jack Mumford, Oil City

Region 4    

FIRST TEAM

Logan Byerly — Harbor Creek — 11

Max Dailey — Harbor Creek — 12

Hugh Harrison — Warren — 10

Stephen Brady — Corry — 11

Lucas Boyd — North East — 11

Landon Myer — Union City — 12

Peyton Brewer — Harbor Creek — 11

SECOND TEAM

Graham Carr — Warren — 12

Fabian Fourspring — Corry — 10

Tavon Kornikoski — Corry — 10

Michael Werner — Seneca — 10

Zac Shumac — Seneca — 11

Aidan Reinsel — North East — 12

Alex Hummel — Eisenhower — 12

Region champion – Harbor Creek

Region runner of the year – Logan Byerly, Harbor Creek

Region 5    

 

FIRST TEAM

Ben Schrumpf — Fort LeBoeuf — 11

Jackson Bowers — Fort LeBoeuf — 10

Preston Hove — Fort LeBoeuf — 12

Logan Anderson — General McLane — 10

Shawn Stutts — General McLane — 10

Ethan Webb — General McLane — 10

Elliott Webb — General McLane — 10

SECOND TEAM

Jonathan Tate — Northwestern — 9

Chase Reeves — Iroquois — 12

Bryce Byram — Fort LeBoeuf — 10

Wynn Puller — General McLane — 12

Ethan Quezada — Fairview — 10

Tyler Firman — Mercyhurst Prep — 10

Ryan Kelly — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

Region champion – General McLane

Region runner of the year – Ben Schrumpf, Fort LeBoeuf

Region 6    

FIRST TEAM

Luke Brown — Cathedral Prep — 11

Kamden Kramer — McDowell — 9

Christian Mattern — McDowell — 11

Landon Owens — McDowell — 12

Nicolin Pierce — McDowell — 11

Brady Heeter — McDowell — 10

Max Dillaman — Meadville — 10

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Willis — McDowell — 12

Camden Pierce — McDowell — 9

Luke Andraso — Erie — 12

Charlie Minor — Meadville — 11

Nick Kupniewski — Cathedral Prep — 9

Owen Lundberg — Erie — 10

Nate Gannoe  —Cathedral Prep —9

Region champion – McDowell

Region runner of the year – Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep

 

Region 1    

FIRST TEAM

Willow Myers — Mercer — 11

Claire Anderson — Jamestown — 12

Karis McElhaney — Jamestown — 9

Lia Bartholomew — West Middlesex — 11

Kady Alexander — Lakeview — 11

Mikayla Montgomery — Lakeview — 12

Abby Mellon — Lakeview — 12

SECOND TEAM

Bethany Litwiler — Reynolds — 12

Isabella Snyder — Commodore Perry — 10

Ella Bartholomew — West Middlesex — 9

Aubrey Hogue — Lakeview — 12

Kelsey Seddon — Lakeview — 11

Addison Coburn — Reynolds — 11

Macie McCracken — Mercer — 10

Region champion – Lakeview

Region runner of the year – Willow Myers, Mercer

Region 2    

FIRST TEAM

Natalie Ostheimer — Sharon — 11

Abby Steffler — Grove City — 12

Abby Douglas — Sharon — 11

Emma Mason — Wilmington — 11

Jillian White — Hickory — 9

Christine Boren — Hickory — 12

Marie Bickel — Slippery Rock — 12

SECOND TEAM

Abby Nichols — Grove City — 11

Izzy Gingras — Hickory — 11

Ava Shellenbarger — Hickory — 9

Samantha Frazier — Slippery Rock — 12

Tessa Szymanski — Slippery Rock — 9

Alayna Bishop — Grove City — 11

Ava Shearer — Wilmington — 11

Region champion – Hickory

Region co-runners of the year – Natalie Ostheimer, Sharon and Abby Steffler, Grove City

Region 3    

FIRST TEAM

Nadalie Latchaw — Franklin — 10

Kennedy Liederbach — Oil City — 10

Paige Fuller — Saegertown — 12

Julia Johnson — Titusville — 12

Alexis Wyant — Maplewood — 12

Elizabeth Kline — Cambridge Springs — 12

Ella Speece — Oil City — 9

SECOND TEAM

Chloe Fields — Conneaut — 11

Jadyn Phipps — Franklin — 12

Sophia Sampson — Titusville — 10

Addison Bish — Titusville — 9

Shauna Pillar — Maplewood — 9

Makayla Stevens — Saegertown — 12

Emma MacAdam — Saegertown — 12

Region champion – Titusville

Region runner of the year – Nadalie Latchaw, Franklin

Region 4    

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Fox — Corry — 9

Veronica Brewer — Harbor Creek — 9

Katie Beyer — Warren — 12

Lexy Hasbrouck — Corry — 12

Haeleigh Bayle — Corry — 10

Maddy Hammond — North East — 12

Maddie Hartner — North East — 12

SECOND TEAM

Allie Gladitz — Seneca — 9

Monica Curtis — Harbor Creek — 12

Shyann Rulander — Warren — 11

Teya Bailey — Corry — 11

Ava Reagle — Union City — 9

Cassie Britton— Youngsville — 9

Julia Bojaczko — Youngsville — 12

Region champion – Corry

Region runner of the year – Jordan Fox, Corry

Region 5    

FIRST TEAM

Sydney Bayle — General McLane — 11

Lydia Zehr — General McLane — 10

Angelina Krochalis — Iroquois — 9

Isabella Owens — Fairview — 10

Devyn Agnello — Girard — 9

Sarah Sweet — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Kendall Ball — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

SECOND TEAM

Reagan Pettis — Northwestern — 12

Angie Thomas — Northwestern — 12

Genna Preston — General McLane — 11

Madison Pifer — General McLane — 12

Margaret Bolla — Fairview — 10

Taylor Friello — Mercyhurst Prep — 12

Ella Harrington — Mercyhurst Prep — 11

Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep

Region runner of the year – Sydney Bayle, General McLane

Region 6    

FIRST TEAM

Sarah Clark — Villa Maria — 11

Hannah Palmer — Villa Maria — 9

Rue Burkett — Villa Maria — 10

Helen-Ann McCormick — Villa Maria — 11

Grace Barrett — Villa Maria — 10

Lauren Raimy — Villa Maria — 10

Sara Renshaw — McDowell — 12

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Teed — Villa Maria — 9

Katelyn Stravinsky — McDowell — 10

Aurora Fuchs — Erie — 12

Riley Fronce — Meadville — 12

Brooke Hudnall — McDowell — 10

Mary Grace Stravinsky — McDowell — 11

Natalie Markowitz — McDowell — 11

Region champion – Villa Maria

Region runner of the year – Sarah Clark, Villa Maria

