French Creek Valley crushed Fort LeBoeuf 18-3 in four innings on Tuesday. With the win, FCV improves their record to 8-2 after dropping their pervious two contests.
After scoring one run in the first inning, FCV exploded for 12 runs in the second.
Brett Kania went 2-4 at the plate with a triple and four RBIs. Henry Shaffer finished 3-4. Shaffer and Gregory Klink earned two RBIs each. Gavin White and Jordan Kullen also collected multiple hits.
Jay Mihoci and Nathan Held pitched two innings each in the win. Mihoci only allowed one hit and one unearned run to come across. Held permitted five hits, two runs and two walks on three strikeouts.
FCV will be back in action today as it goes on the road to take on Millcreek at 6 p.m.
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (18)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 1-2-0-1, Bre. Kania 4-1-2-4, Gavin White 3-3-2-1, Gregory Klink 1-2-1-2, Mihoci 2-2-1-1, Held 0-1-0-1, Balog 1-1-0-0, Hernandez 2-1-0-1, Mosbacher 2-2-1-1, Shaffer 4-2-3-2, Kullen 3-1-2-1. Totals 23-18-12-15.
Fort LeBoeuf 012 0xx x — 3 6 2
French Creek Valley 1(12)4 1xx x — 18 12 1
BATTING
2B: FCV — Mihoci.
3B: FCV — Bre. Kania, White.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FCV — Mihoci WP 2-1-1-0-1-0, Held 2-5-2-2-3-2.
