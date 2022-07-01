French Creek Valley defeated West Erie 10-5 on Wednesday. FCV has won back-to-back contests and improves their overall record to 9-2.
Bryce Kania finished 2-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Walker Cunningham went 2-4 at the plate with both of his hits being doubles. Cunningham and Zach Balog earned two RBIs each. Brock Cunningham also homered.
Balog tossed a complete game on the mound. Balog allowed seven hits, five runs and two walks on 11 strikeouts.
WEST ERIE (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Huntley 2-2-1-0, Bax 3-0-1-0, Tramontano 3-1-2-2, Eddy 2-0-0-0, Cottrell 3-0-0-0, Bolte 2-0-0-0, Timm 3-1-1-0, Hutchinson 2-1-2-0, Cornwell 3-0-0-0, A. Ferretti 1-0-0-0, D. Ferretti 1-0-0-1. Totals 25-5-7-3.
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) White 4-1-1-0, B. Cunningham 4-1-1-1, Shaffer 2-2-1-0, Balog 4-1-1-2, Grubbs 3-1-0-0, Mihoci 2-1-0-0, Kullen 1-1-0-0, Kania 2-2-2-3. Totals 26-10-8-8.
West Erie 111 011 0 — 5 7 3
French Creek Valley 021 403 x — 10 8 0
BATTING
2B: WE — Hutchinson; FCV — W. Cunningham 2, White.
3B: FCV — Kania.
HR: WE — Tramontano; FCV — B. Cunningham.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) WE — A. Ferretti LP 3.1-5-7-5-0-4, D. Ferretti 1.2-0-0-0-1-1, Mullen-Haas 1-3-3-3-1-2; FCV — Balog WP 7-7-5-4-11-2.
