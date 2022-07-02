French Creek Valley defeated Millcreek 10-0 on Thursday. With the win, FCV has won three consecutive matches and improves their record to 10-2.
Zach Balog and Gavin White each earned two RBIs. Brock Cunningham and Wyatt Burchill each finished with two hits and an RBI with both of Cunningham's hits being doubles. Walker Cunningham, Henry Shaffer and Jordan also earned an RBI each.
Walker Cunningham earned the shutout after going all five innings. Cunningham only allowed two hits on ten strikeouts.
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mihoci 2-0-0-0, White 3-1-0-2, B. Cunningham 3-1-2-1, Mosbacher 1-1-0-0, W. Cunningham 3-1-1-1, Shaffer 3-0-0-0, Grubbs 2-1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0-0, Balog 3-0-1-2, Burchill 2-3-2-1, Kullen 3-1-1-1. Totals 26-10-8-9.
MILLCREEK (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Sp. Deitz 3-0-0-0, Ogrodowczyk 2-0-0-0, King 2-0-0-0, I. Chylinski 2-0-0-0, Laser 2-0-0-0, J. Chylinski 2-0-0-0, Rougeux 2-0-0-0, Kerr 2-0-0-0, Dehaas 1-0-1-0, Teliski 1-0-1-0, Sa. Deitz 1-0-0-0, Mummert 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-2-0.
French Creek Valley 310 33x x — 10 8 3
Millcreek 000 00x x — 0 2 5
BATTING
2B: FCV — B. Cunningham 2, Burchill, W. Cunningham, Kullen.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FCV — W. Cunningham WP 5-2-0-0-10-0; M — Dehaas LP 3-3-4-2-2-2, Teliski 2-5-6-2-1-1.
