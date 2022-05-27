The Conneaut softball team hung around with Franklin, but the Lady Knights used a nine-run sixth inning on Thursday at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field in the District 10 4A semifinals.
"Overall, it was a good game," said Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko. "Defense, pitching, hitting. The girls did everything we asked. We just had that one bad inning."
Before the rally by the Lady Knights, the game didn't feature much offense as the starting pitchers from both teams, Conneaut's Erika Shrock and Franklin's Trinity Edge, dominated the game early on.
It wasn't until the bottom of fourth inning where a run was scored as Edge helped her own cause with a solo shot to left field.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Lady Eagles finally got their bats going. In the top of the sixth, Lainie Harrington got aboard following a fielder's choice on a bunt. After Harrington stole second, Kaley Cook brought her home on a double to tie the game. Brooke Wise subsequently scored Cook on a single to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead.
"I was glad we responded," Onderko said. "We got back into the game. It showed how tough they were mentally getting back into the game."
However, the Lady Eagles' lead was short-lived as the Lady Knights responded right back with a big inning of their own during their half of the sixth. Following a leadoff double by Autumn Fitzgerald, Wise came in relief of Shrock. Fitzgerald advanced to third on a dropped third strike and scored on a bunt by Gabriella Laderer to tie the game at two.
The Lady Knights earned the led for good after Rilee Hanna's double scored Laderer all the way from first. After Edge singled and stole second, Brandy Atwell scored both Hanna and Edge to give her team a 5-2 lead. Kirsten Hicks and Gabby Wimer both earned walks to load the bases, which allowed Fitzgerald to single home two runs. Syndi Hoobler then cleared the bases on a triple to score another two runs. With Linda Shepard in to pitch, Laderer came through again on a single to bring home Hoobler, which gave the Lady Knights a 10-2 lead.
"Them putting the ball in play," Onderko said about what led to the nine-running inning for Franklin. "Plain and simple. They put the ball in play and they got their timely hits."
Edge pitched all seven innings and earned six strikeouts. Edge only allowed five hits and two walks with her only blemish being the two runs scored in the top of the sixth. Edge finished 3-3 at the plate.
For the Lady Eagles, Shrock went the first five innings and only allowed three hits, two runs and a walk before Wise and Shepard pitched the final three outs.
"The pitching was great," Onderko said. "We just had that one bad inning."
With the win, the Lady Knights will advance to the 4A championship game on Monday where they will take Villa Maria/General McLane. With a record of 19-2, the Lady Knights will look to win back-to-back District 10 championships.
While Franklin's season will continue, Conneaut's season came to an end with the loss. The Lady Eagles ended their 2022 campaign with a 14-5 record.
With the season now over, two Conneaut players have played in their final game with the program, Shrock and Julianna Jacobs.
"It's always sad when it's the final game," Onderko said. "It's sad when you don't end the season the way you want."
Conneaut (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacobs 2-0-1-0, L. Harrington 3-1-0-0, Cook 3-1-2-1, Shepard 3-0-0-0, Wise 3-0-1-1, E. Harrington 3-0-0-0, Barabas 2-0-1-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Shrock 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-2-5-2.
Franklin (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Hoobler 3-1-1-1, Laderer 4-1-1-2, Hanna 3-1-1-1, Edge 3-2-3-1, Boland 3-0-0-0, Atwell 3-1-1-2, Hicks 2-1-0-0, Wimer, Fitzgerald 3-2-2-2. Totals 26-10-9-8.
Conneaut 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
Franklin 000 109 x — 10 9 0
BATTING
2B: C — Cook; F — Edge, Hoobler, Fitzgerald.
HR: F — Edge.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Shrock 5-3-2-2-1-1, Wise LP 0.2-5-8-7-1-2, Shepard 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; F — Edge LP 7-5-2-2-6-2.
Records: Conneaut 14-5; Franklin 19-2.
