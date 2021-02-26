Franklin’s Camdon Bashor scored 25 points including 14 in the second quarter to overpower the Bulldogs 48-35 in a Region 5 girls basketball game on Thursday.
Meadville was down 29-9 at halftime and shot 38 percent from the free throw line.
Leading Meadville Carlie Longo and Phoebe Templin each with eight points.
Bashors led all scorers with 25. Reilly Phipps added 10 for the Knights.
The win improved Franklin to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in Region 5. Meadville dropped to 1-15 overall and 1-9 in region play.
FRANKLIN (48)
Bashers 9 7-8 25, Phipps 3 4-4 10, Hartle 3 4-4 10, Jenn Blum 1 1-2 3, Jamie Blum 0 0-0 0, Billingsley 2 0-0 5..
Totals 17 12-17 48.
MEADVILLE (35)
Longo 4 0-0 8, Smith 1 0-2 2, 2 1-3 5, Buknett 1 1-4 3, Templin 4 0-0 8, Burchard 2-2 2, Gallagher 3 1-2 7.
Totals 15 5-13 35.
Franklin 10 19 12 7 — 51
Meadville 4 5 10 16 — 35
3-point goals: Franklin Hartle, Billingsley; Meadville: None.
Bobcats drop Tigers
WATTSBURG — Two days after jumping past Saegertown to take possession of second place in Region 2, Maplewood rejoined the Panthers at the No. 2 spot following a 39-34 loss to Seneca in girls basketball action on Thursday.
Seneca took a 10-7 lead after one quarter of play and outscored the Tigers in each of the remaining three quarters in the close win.
Bailey Varndell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the Tigers (9-4, 8-3 Region 2). Sadie Thomas chipped in with eight points.
MAPLEWOOD (34)
Thomas 3 2-4 8, Eimer 1 3-6 5, Varndell 4 1-2 13, Mangus 1 0-0 3, Moorhead 1 0-0 2, Doolittle 1 0-0 2, Slagle 0 0-0 0, Beuchat 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-14 34.
SENECA (39)
Kent 3 2-2 8, Klick 4 1-2 9, Hartman 1 4-6 6, Hinds 1 0-2 2, O’Connell 0 2-2 2, Schnider 3 1-4 7, Peterson 0 0-0 0, L. Konkol 1 3-6 5, M. Konkol 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-24 39.
Maplewood76138 — 34
Seneca1041510 — 39
3-point goals: MW — Varndell 4, Mangus; S — None.
Records: Maplewood 9-4, 8-3 Region 2; Seneca 11-7, 8-4 Region 2
Bears hold off Cards
UNION CITY — Cochranton won the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Union City beat the Cardinals 48-44 in Region 2 girls basketball action.
The Bears had a 31-22 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Eliza Reynolds paced the Bears (7-10, 5-9 Region 2) with 21 points. Jessica Messenger added nine points.
For Cochranton (6-8, 5-5 Region 2), Jaylin McGill had 16 points and eight rebounds. Lexie Moore had 12 points and 12 boards.
COCHRANTON (44)
Richter 1 1-2 4, Gallo 0 0-0 0, Heim 2 0-0 4, Freyermuth 2 2-2 6, McBryar 1 0-0 2, McGill 4 8-9 16, Moore 4 2-4 12. Totals 14 13-17 44.
UNION CITY (48)
J. Messenger 3 3-6 9, Gates-Bowersox 0 0-0 0, E. Zielinski 0 0-0 0, Tingley 0 0-0 0, C. Zielinski 1 1-2 3, S. Messenger 3 0-0 6, C. Reynolds 0 1-2 1, M. Magee 2 2-2 6, E. Reynolds 8 3-4 21, Higley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-16 48.
Cochranton9131012—44
Union City131889—48
3-point goals: C — Moore; UC — E. Reynolds.
Records: Cochranton 6-8, 5-5 Region 2; Union City 7-10, 5-9 Region 2.Boys Basketball
Huskies upend Eagles
HARBOR CREEK – The Huskies had three scorers in double digits in a 60-33 win over CASH in a Region 5 game on Thursday.
Gavin Ennis (18), Sam Howell (14) and Casey Smith (10) led Harbor Creek in scoring. Harbor Creek held a 29-17 lead at halftime and only allowed 16 second-half points.
Mason Kroniser paced CASH with 15 points.
Harbor Creek moved to 17-2 overall and 11-0 in the region. CASH dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-8 in region action.
CONNEAUT (33)
Kroniser 8 0-0 15, Michaud 3 0-0 6, Walker 3 0-0 6, Nicolls 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 2-2 2, Mihoci 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-2 33.
HARBORCREEK (60)
Ennis 11 1-2 18, Howell 8 0-0 14, Smith 3 4-5 10, Whitman 3 2-2 8, Smith 3 0-0 6, Rocco 1 0-0 2, Yale 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 5-9 60.
Conneaut61188 — 33
Harborcreek15191214 — 60
3-point goals: C — Kroniser; HC — Ennis 5, Howell.