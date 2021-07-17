STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Friday secured the 19th commitment from its class of 2022 as four-star running back Kaytron Allen pledged to join the Nittany Lions.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) product gives Penn State its second 2022 running back commitment this month.
Governor Mifflin High running back Nick Singleton – also a four-star prospect – committed on July 6.
“Stout body type with the desired bulk for the position,” 247Sports Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins wrote in his assessment of Allen. “Already up and over 215 pounds. A well-rounded running back that has produced ever since he arrived at the powerhouse that is IMG Academy. Quick out of the chute. Good vision at the line of scrimmage allows him to identify blocks and weave through traffic.”
Allen holds scholarship offers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and other nationally known Power Five programs. He visited Penn State early last month.
Michigan State, Florida, Florida State and Georgia were listed as Allen’s favorites in a post he added to Instagram on Wednesday.
Penn State’s 2022 class is considered one of the nation’s best, as 247Sports ranks it No. 3 nationally. Ohio State paces the nation at No. 1. The Nittany Lions in July have added eight verbal commitments.
Allen is Penn State’s second 2022 member from Florida. IMG Academy teammate Drew Shelton – a four-star offensive lineman – verbally committed last September.