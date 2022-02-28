SHARON – Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area High School has a clean slate. Gould went into the District 10, Class 2A wrestling tournament Friday afternoon at Sharon High School with a 29-0 record.
He left the tournament Saturday night with a district championship and a 32-0 record in the 120-pound weight class.
Pretty darn good for a sophomore. Gould is ranked number one in his region and eighth in the state in his weight class.
Gould won the title with a 7-1 decision over Reynolds’ Chase Bell, which was a rematch from the Section 2, Class 2A tournament a week earlier. The win qualified Gould for the Northwest Region Class AA tournament March 4-5, also at Sharon.
“This is great. I mean, next week is going to be tough, but I love it,” Gould said after the win. “It went a lot better than I thought. I got a lot more takedowns. I felt a lot better.”
Gould is not the only Conneaut Eagle wrestler to win a District 10 title, and not the only CASH wrestler to advance to the regional tourney.
CASH’s Collin Hearn won the 160-pound title with a 7-0 decision over Fort LeBoeuf’s Ryan Welka. Hearn goes into regionals with a 26-2 record.
Last year, Hearn finished third at districts and third at regionals, so the D-10 title had him smiling.
“I remember, as a little kid, coming to the district finals and watching and really looking up to the guys who won it,” Hearn said. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while – something I’ve really wanted to accomplish for a while.”
To prepare for regionals, Hearn said he was going to practice hard.
“I have good practice partners and great coaches,” Hearn said. “They keep me prepared.”
The top eight finishers at districts qualified for regionals, with several other area wrestlers moving on and some ending their season.
Three other CASH wrestlers did not advance to regionals. Sophomore Will Schell (126) ends his season at 12-10, Freshman Mitchell Blood (138) ends his season at 11-19, and sophomore Logan Groover finishes at 8-18.
Cochranton advanced eight wrestlers, with one champion, to regionals while Saegertown advanced six.Cambridge Springs and Maplewood each advanced two.
For Cochranton, Jack Martinec, wrestling at 132 pounds, won a 9-4 decision over Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar in the championship finals for the D-10 title. Martinec goes to regionals with a 28-4 record.
Kyle Lantz finished in fifth place at 106 pounds after pinning Commodore Perry’s Leyton Zacherl in 1:35. Daylend Schlosser (113) placed seventh after winning by injury default over LeBoeuf’s Isaiah Bayle. Blake Foulk (126) lost by a 16-0 technical fall to Timmy Krivosh of Hickory but qualified for regionals in eighth place. Stephen Martinec (138) pinned Titusville’s Gavin Donaldson in 27 seconds for fifth place. Stetson Boozer (160) finished in fifth after winning by injury default over Sharpsville’s Josh Divens. Louden Gledhill (172) finished third with a 2-0 decision over Commodore Perry’s Clayton Smith. Ramy Sample (285) was Cochranton’s last regional qualifier with a sixth-place finish after being pinned in 3:57 by Girard’s Zach Baldwin.
Finishing their season for Cochranton were seniors Willis Morrell (145) at 19-16 and Nathan Albert (152) at 3-12.
Saegertown had one section champ in Hunter Robison, who won the title at 113 with a fall in 3:29 over Hickory’s Dylan O’Brien. The Panther senior goes into regions with a 29-3 record.
Taking second for Saegertown were freshman Carter Beck and seniors Landon Caldwell and Josh Perrine.
Beck (106) lost in the finals to Hickory’s Louie Gill by a 16-5 major decision.
Beck said he was “super excited” to have made it to the finals.
“It feels good – pretty amazing,” Beck said prior to the finals match. “I beat some kids I haven’t beaten in the past.”
He said to prepare for regionals, he would be “working out every single day.”
“I want to keep my weight down, keep my speed up and try to be better,” Beck said.
Caldwell (189) lost a 2-1 decision to Greenville’ Cole Karpinski in the title match. Perrine (185) lost by fall in 1:55 to Corry’s Xavier Reyda for second. Perrine pinned Reyda a week earlier for the section title.
Owen Hershelman (120) finished third by beating Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett 2-0 in overtime. Porter Brooks (215), wrestling for fifth, lost 3-0 to Greenville’s Collin Wilson for sixth.
Saegertown wrestlers who didn’t move on are freshmen Greg Kiser (138) at 21-20, and Gabe Jordan (152) at 15-21, junior Jordan Garrick (160) at 14-23 and senior Keenen Schaaf (172) at 17-22.
Cambridge Springs is sending Gunnar Gage and Brody Beck to regionals. Gage (126) lost 5-2 to LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien in the championship bout. Beck (132) finished seventh after winning by injury default over Corry’s Damion Kinney.
Ending their season from Cambridge Springs were sophomore Preston Gorton (120) at 19-16 and seniors Kyle Huya (138) at 17-16, Chase Beck (152) at 17-19, Jackson Carico (172) at 27-9, Jordan Miller (215) at 14-20.
For the Maplewood Tigers, two of the five district wrestlers advanced to regionals. Freshman Cadyn Shetler (106) finished eighth after losing a 3-1 overtime decision to LeBoeuf’s Andie Przybycien. Chase Blake (120) finished fifth with a 10-4 decision over Corry’s Cody Proper.
Ending their season for the Tigers were freshman Andrew Proper (138) at 18-16 and seniors Greg Roae (160) at 21-18 and Logan Gross (172) at 27-9.
Wrestling begins at 5:15 p.m. Friday with preliminaries and resumes Saturday at 9:15 a.m. with the consolation round.