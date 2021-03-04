You might have noticed in recent columns: Heralded young bowler Nick Archacki is back home.
It looks like you will be reading a lot about him.
Case in point: In the Sunday Night Mixed League at Lost Lanes, the 19-year-old Archacki rolled his second career 300 game and first in an adult league en route to a 708 series.
The four-time Cat’s Young Gun of the Year shot his first career perfect game when he was 12 years old in the Junior League at Plaza Lanes.
After a very successful youth and high school career, Archacki received a bowling scholarship to attend NAIA bowling powerhouse Webber International University in Babson Park, Fl. last year.
After a few months at Webber, Archacki — citing team and personal issues — decided to withdraw and pursue his collegiate bowling dream at another school. (Note: These issues will be addressed in the second part of the interview with Archacki in next week’s column).
It didn’t take Archacki long to hook up with another collegiate bowling power as he received a bowling and academic scholarship to attend Marian University in Indianapolis. Marian University? Yep, former young gun standout Jerracah Gray (Heibel) is the women’s bowling coach. (Note: More on Archacki’s decision to attend Marian University in next week’s column).
Back to the 300.
“It felt amazing,” he said. “I’ve only been bowling as an adult in league for two months, so to shoot a 300 that quick is pretty awesome.”
And, at the bowling house in which he threw his first ball when he was 18 months old, too.
“Absolutely, there is no better feeling to me than having a highlight like that in my home center. I have bowled thousands of practice games there and been everywhere in that building from top to bottom. If it wasn’t for Natalie and Harry (Hanks) providing me all that free time, I wouldn’t be the bowler I am today.”
After a handful of 299 games in recent years, Archacki didn’t allow this 300-game opportunity to slip through his hands.
“Once I got through the first ball in the 10th, I knew at that point I had a really good chance. I’ve had so many opportunities to shoot my second sanctioned 300 game, so to finally get all 12 strikes when it mattered was a great feeling.”
Congrats, and welcome back, Nick — at least for a few months.