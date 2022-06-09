Will Phelan, a 2019 Saegertown graduate and current Juniata College outside hitter, was selected to play in the USA D-3 Volleyball tour in Brazil next week.
Phelan will join nine other men’s Division III volleyball players and a women’s team on a weeklong on a tour from June 13 through June 22.
“This is an outstanding group of young men and women,” Ron Smith of USA Sports Tours and Events said in a press release. “Many of the players on this year’s USA / Brazil Tour team had great individual seasons and led their teams into post season play. This tour is designed to expose players to a great volleyball experience while providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for educational, cultural and social growth.”
The teams will begin with orientation in Orlando, Florida on June 13 before flying to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Once in Brazil, the teams will practice and have camps in the cities of Jundiai and Campinas before flying to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. On Friday, the teams will play against Tijuca. On June 20, they will compete in the Marina Barra Clube, an international challenge tournament, in the Barra neighborhood of Rio.
While in Brazil, the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio, the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain.
Phelan is coming off a a junior campaign at Juniata College in which he was named third-team all-region in the Continental Volleyball all conference team. He was tenth in the CVC in kills with 227 and 10th in total points at 259. He was ninth in hitting percentage at .306 and ninth in digs with 135.
As a senior at Saegertown, Phelan was named to the all-state team, first-team all-region in District 10 and was the Region 1 player of the year in District 10. He tallied 282 kills and maintained a hitting percentage of .405 for the Panthers. He was also the team leader in aces (32), blocks (37) and digs (136).
