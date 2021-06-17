ST. LOUIS — Former Allegheny left-handed pitcher Sean Kealey (Pittsburgh, Pa./Baldwin) was recently signed by the St. Louis Cardinals organization after a short introductory stint in professional baseball with the independent Washington Wild Things.
Kealey, a former North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Pitcher of the Year, had a strong start with the Frontier League-member Wild Things, appearing in four games and not allowing a run and conceding just one hit in four innings. He struck out six total batters, including all three hitters he faced in what would turn out to be his final appearance for Washington on Thursday, June 10.
“I was so happy when I found out I am going to be a part of the Cardinals organization,” said Kealey. “[Allegheny head] coach [Brandon] Crum was one of the first people I had to call when I got the news since he has been there for me from day one, so that was a really special moment. I’m excited to see what’s in store for the rest of this season and in the future.”
The 6-7 lefty was named the NCAC Pitcher of the Year following a 2019 season in which he went 6-3 in 12 starts, totalling 69.1 innings. He scattered just 61 hits and averaged more than one strikeout per inning with 75 total. His senior season of 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic, but Kealey was off to a terrific start, posting a 1-0 record and 22 strikeouts in 13.0 innings. He graduated with a career mark of 17-8, plus one save, striking out 169 batters in 160.2 innings and recording a 4.31 ERA.
“This didn’t happen overnight, nor by accident,” said Crum, who recently completed his fourth year as head coach and 11th overall with the program. “Sean simply does what others aren’t willing to do to be successful. He intentionally works on his body, he makes the improvements, he develops pitches, and he’s always learning. He always wants to improve even the smallest of things and that is what makes him different. He enjoys the training, he welcomes the work, and he loves knocking down goals. The Cardinals are adding a great young man to the clubhouse. I’m pretty confident he’ll pitch it pretty well, too.”
Kealey enters the Cardinals farm system, where he has reported to the Palm Beach Cardinals in Palm Beach County, Florida of the Low-A Southeast league.
While Crum is confident that his former star pitcher will continue to shine as he moves on in his career, it won’t be just the skipper rooting him on from afar. “Sean is my son Griffin’s favorite player. He idolizes him and still imitates him in the backyard. The impact Sean has made on the people in our baseball family is long lasting. He has so much support from Allegheny College and our baseball program. We all are looking forward to seeing him tackle this next step in his pursuit to ‘The Show.’”