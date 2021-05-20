NHL locker rooms remain closed to media, and Tristan Jarry was not made available to speak to media after Game 1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first-round series against the New York Islanders.
But while he never publicly gave a self-assessment of his play during Sunday’s loss, what he said after Game 2 about his approach let it be known his evaluation likely was in line with that of his harshest critics.
“Just be better (in Game 2 than in Game 1),” Jarry said not long after making 37 saves during Tuesday’s 2-1 Penguins win. “That was an easy thing to do for me.”
Jarry was better than “just better.” In earning his first career NHL postseason win, Jarry was chosen as No. 1 star in a much-needed victory that evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1 as it heads to Long Island for Games 3-4.
“I thought Tristan had a great game,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s done that for us for most of this year, and he’s been a big part of the success that this team has enjoyed to this point.
“Our players, our coaching staff, our management team, we have the utmost faith in Tristan. He’s a great goaltender, and he’s shown us time and time again. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to come back and have a solid effort.”
Jarry allowed four goals on 41 shots in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime setback, three of which came on unscreened shots, three of which were shot high and all of which beat him glove side.
On Tuesday, the only time he was beat was high glove side. But this was on a perfectly placed backhand shot from inside the left faceoff circle by an open Josh Bailey.
It sliced the Penguins’ lead to 2-1, but Jarry stopped the final 15 shots he faced over the final 25 minutes of the game. Good thing, too, because those two goals were all the Penguins offense provided.
“He was so solid for us,” defenseman Mike Matheson said. “All game long, not just down the stretch, he was making big save after big save. That’s the Tristan Jarry we all know and love, and it was great to see that.”
Jarry was an All-Star in the midst of his first extended regular playing time in the NHL in 2019-20, and he went 25-9-3 this year in what was his first regular season as an NHL team’s No. 1 goalie.
But in a league in which the Stanley Cup playoffs are regarded differently, Jarry had yet to prove he could win a postseason game, let alone series.
But Jarry said neither the raised stakes of the postseason or his Game 1 showing caused him to alter his approach to Game 2.
“I was just trying to keep it simple,” he said, “trying to get better than I was than last game.”
If that sounded characteristically understated, listen to how Jarry explained being “better than the last game.”
“Just stopping the puck. Make sure I am trying to stop as many pucks as I can, just like in practice.”
It sounds easy enough: “Just stopping the puck.”
Even if, for example, the waning moments of a playoff game, with the opponent on a 6-on-4 advantage, like the Islanders were Tuesday, is hardly anything “just like in practice.”
“’Jars’ is a gamer,” wing Bryan Rust said. “He comes to the rink, works hard, kind of learns from the past and moves on. Jars is an unbelievable goalie. He’s showed it time and time again over the course of this year and last year. And he was great (Tuesday), too.”