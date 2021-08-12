The NFL preseason has turned into, at least for the fans, a waste of time.
Superstars, especially the top quarterbacks, played, at most, three quarters worth of football over the four-game stretch.
Other positions and stars were held out too, which is understandable.
Being ticket prices in the preseason were the same, for the most part, as the regular season, fans complained.
The NFL’s answer to the complaint: Less preseason (four games to three) and more regular season (16 games to 17).
Everyone’s happy, right? Not necessarily, with players (NFLPA) balking until their regular season pay was increased a bit.
But something has happened in the meantime. The preseason, all of sudden, means something. At least in 2021.
With only three games, which really means two games because teams usually hold all starters out for that last game, it’s not a lot of time to figure out some key quarterback situations.
Here are 10 must-watch QBs this August and why their play is important:
1. Mac Jones: Patriots
Is he the most NFL-ready quarterback as some draftniks/pundits noted in April? We shall see. The 15th overall pick has turned some heads in offense-vs.-defense scrimmages and 7-on-7 drills, with Bill Belichick focused a lot on red-zone situational plays. If he is pretty good, as expected, nothing changes and Cam Newton is the Game 1 starter. If Jones lights it up, making very few mental and physical errors? Stay tuned. The Patriots 2021 starting QB is only up for debate if Jones “kills” it over the next three weeks.
2. Jordan Love: Packers
The Packers have already stated that Aaron Rodgers probably won’t see the field in August. What that means is the probable future of the Packers QB position, Jordan Love, will be on full display. The Packers and their fandom should get a taste of Love’s upside and see if there is a future as a potential franchise quarterback. Love got all of the snaps in mini-camp and this off-season working with the starters. He has a head start on most young QBs.
3. Jimmy G: 49ers
Word has it that Jimmy Garoppolo has been killing it this off-season and training camp. If that is true, the 49ers may be in a bind and have to actually sit Trey Lance, whom they extended three first round picks for. If the 49ers are winning at a high clip it would not send the right message to a Super Bowl contender that they’ll “ride the kid.” Jimmy G has a lot to prove in August for that to happen.
4. Trey Lance: 49ers
The pressure is on the other QB in San Francisco, too. He is the future of the franchise, but with most teams that drafted QBs early in the first round expected to start immediately, it would seem strange if Lance, chosen third overall, held a clipboard for an entire season. Lance is the future. The only question is the future now? Lance will have to make use of his preseason time, which could be a heavy workload.
5. Zach Wilson: Jets
Is it of the utmost of importance for Zach Wilson to “light it up” in his first preseason for the Jets? Not necessarily. But it will be important for this franchise, averaging about 4.5 wins per season since 2015, to get the excitement going early (i.e., mascot Fireman Ed). The Jets have three “winnable” games over their first five. Wilson playing solid football, especially in August, would help that cause.
6. Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars
Being the first overall pick, there is always pressure on that dude. And Trevor Lawrence is a dude. He is the best QB among these rookies, rated as high as Andrew Luck was out of 2012. He is the savior of the Jaguars, along with coach Urban Meyer. He doesn’t have to dominate. He just has to act like a guy changing a franchise and making some plays. The Jags won one game in 2020, but with a high profile coach and higher profile rookie QB, it is important to get off to a good, promising August start.
7. Jalen Hurts: Eagles
The Eagles have their starting QB. The job has been handed to Jalen Hurts without argument. With Joe Flacco as the backup, it’s the right choice. But is Hurts a franchise guy? I sort of doubt it, but these games in August could help his cause. He is noted as a leader and an athlete. The question is his arm and accuracy. That’s what practice and, well, August preseason games are for.
8. Justin Fields: Bears
The biggest question mark of the 2021 QB draft was this dude. He appeared to be the No. 2 QB in the draft before his stock fell a bit. Early signs are that his athleticism is off the charts and his arm is strong. Another guy with accuracy issues, which is very important when establishing yourself. Fields needs to show leadership this August and put space between himself and backups Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. The Bears could be pretty good and like the 49ers, they want to win now. Fields has to prove he can … in August.
9. Andy Dalton: Bears
Andy Dalton is solid and underwhelming. Not really the characteristics you want in your franchise QB. But Dalton can make passes average QBs can’t and he can play a system game, allowing the defense and running back to take center stage. Dalton is the consolation prize. He could be a mentor, long-term, but in the short-term he believes he can lead a good team far into the playoffs. He has to show that immediately, that he is more ready than Fields.
10. Jameis Winston: Saints
I’m rooting for Jameis Winston. He has pedigree, winning a Heisman Trophy, and being the No. 1 QB for the Bucanneers for five years. His problem has been mistakes, a k a interceptions. He threw 30 interceptions his last year in Tampa (before Tom Brady) and a year watching Drew Brees should have helped him immeasurably. Winston needs to win the job first (over Taysom Hill), which I believe he will, and then he has to win over his team. If the “new” Winston is tentative, worried about mistakes, we will see that this month. It is imperative he look good and continue to make plays while cutting down on mistakes.
