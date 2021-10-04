WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — After back-to-back seasons ending in disappointment, Saegertown senior Dylan Flinchbaugh punched his ticket to the PIAA golf tournament in spectacular fashion on Saturday.
Flinchbaugh shot a 71 on day two of the boys District 10 tournament to finish with a 145 — good enough for first place in Class 2A.
“It felt really good to win it, especially because in my sophomore and junior years I missed going to states by one stroke,” Flinchbaugh said.
Last year, Flinchbaugh finished in a tie for sixth place with Corry’s Maxx Rimdzius. The Saegertown golfer lost to Rimdzius in a one-hole playoff. In a normal season, the top eight golfers advance to states, but the PIAA only took the top six due to COVID-19.
As a sophomore, he finished one stroke above the cut line at a regional tournament, which would have sent him to the state tournament.
“After nearly making it the past two years, I’m glad it worked out for him his senior year,” Saegertown head coach Brian Hanley said. “It’s kind of icing on the cake for him after missing it by one stroke the past two years.”
Flinchbaugh shot a 74 on Friday to claim the lead after day one of the two-day tournament. Despite the added pressure that comes with the district tournament and being on top of the leaderboard, he delivered an improved score on Saturday.
“He loves the added pressure, the more the merrier I’d say. He loves extra people watching,” Hanley said. “There was quite a group of people following his group at the end and he seems to thrive in that situation. It was a stressful day, but a good stress.”
“I feel like I do play better with added pressure,” Flinchbaugh said. “There’s added expectations and I want to play well and exceed those expectations.”
With the District 10 gold medal, the senior will finally get to play in the state tournament. On Oct. 18, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Flinchbaugh will join Class AA boys and girls golfers for an 18-hole tournament. He has never played at the course, so Hanley and Flinchbaugh plan on visiting beforehand for at least one practice round.
“I’m going to take a few days off then get rolling at the range, putting green and some practice rounds at different courses,” Flinchbaugh said. “I feel pretty good heading into it.”
Being that Flinchbaugh’s level of play increases with the level of pressure surrounding him, he could have a good round at the upcoming tournament.
“Because of his length off the tee and iron accuracy, especially with his long irons, I think he could place pretty well,” Hanley said. “He has a good as chance as anyone I’ve ever taken to states to place in the top 10.”
Other area golfers that performed in Class 2A on Saturday were Saegertown’s Joe Grundy and Conneaut’s Kole Flint. Grundy shot an 84 to finish in 13th with a 184, while Flint shot an 89 to place 14th with a 170.
In class 3A, Meadville senior Michael Mahoney finished fourth. He shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday for a total of 159, just two shots from advancing to the state tournament.
Joey DeAngelo (McDowell) and Kyle Westfall (Erie) tied for first with a 156. Cathedral Prep’s Trey Thompson shot a 157.
On the girl’s side of play, Meadville senior Phoebe Templin finished in fourth with a 178. She shot a personal best 86 on Thursday and followed it with a 92 on Saturday.
Zoey McLain and Analise Wolf, both of McDowell, took first and second place with a 152 and 173, respectively. They will both advance to the state meet.
Elizabeth DeAndrea of Erie placed third with a 177.
In Class 2A, Conneaut’s Julianna Jacobs finished in 12th with a total score of 188. The senior shot a 93 and a 95.
The top four scorers in 2A advanced to the state tournament.
Sasha Petrochko from Hickory won with a 140. The Swan sisters, Anna and Lydia, from North East, finished second and third. McKenzie Gustas finished fourth with a 151.