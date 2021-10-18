Saegertown senior Dylan Flinchbaugh tees off today with a chance at bringing home some hardware.
Flinchbaugh will tee off at 9:30 a.m. at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York for the PIAA Class 2A individual tournament.
He qualified for states by winning the District 10 tournament at The Country Club on Oct. 2. Flinchbaugh shot a 145 across 36 holes at the two-day competition. While the district tournament was two days, the state tournament is only one day.
“I am feeling confident and excited for states. I’m excited to see all of the scores and how I compare to the rest of the golfers in the state. My goal for states is to have fun and enjoy my day, but also to take top 10,” Flinchbaugh said. “At the end of the day, it’s another round of golf and all I can do is play by best.”
The course is a par-71 and 6,502 yards.