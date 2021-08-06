STATE COLLEGE – Penn State is set to take the field for camp as less than a month remains before the Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin for their 2021 season-opener on Sept. 4.
The Nittany Lions opened camp in 2020 before quickly shutting things down as the Big Ten originally planned to scrap the fall sports season. Conference brass eventually changed their mind, announcing a condensed nine-game, Big Ten-only schedule.
After a full allotment of spring practices and two spring scrimmages, it appears the 2021 season will return to normal as Penn State begins its eighth season under coach James Franklin.
Here are five things to watch during camp:
• Cain’s return
The 2019 season was one in which Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain emerged as a capable back on Penn State’s roster. The then-freshman played in 10 games that season and ended the year with 443 yards rushing (5.3 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns.
Cain’s assistance in the backfield in 2019 was shelved for a few games following an injury at Michigan State, and he missed the majority of the 2020 season following a first-quarter injury at Indiana in Week 1.
Although Cain refrained from playing in both of Penn State’s spring scrimmage sessions in April, he did participate in pre-scrimmage warmups. Penn State’s backfield finished fifth in the Big Ten sans Cain last season. His return this fall automatically gives the Nittany Lions one of the deepest position groups in the country.
Penn State received notable contributions from the freshman duo of Keyvonne Lee and Caziah Holmes during Cain’s absence last season.
Clifford’s development
Penn State made good use of the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason as it brought it additional depth and talent at cornerback, defensive tackle and running back.
A glaring omission, however, was an additional arm at quarterback.
The Nittany Lions open fall camp with just two quarterbacks who have game experience in college. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis transferred to Kentucky in February.
Penn State returns third-year starter Sean Clifford, a redshirt senior, and redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson. Freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster.
Penn State this year hopes to see the 2019 version of Clifford, as he threw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Clifford’s numbers dipped last season after throwing 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Clifford is also under his fourth offensive coordinator in first-year Penn State OC Mike Yurcich. Unlike last season, however, he was able to at least receive a full spring and summer with the coordinator. Yurcich has groomed good quarterbacks at Oklahoma State (Mason Rudolph), Ohio State (Justin Fields) and Texas (Sam Ehlinger), and the Clifford-Yurcich combo has the potential to infuse the Nittany Lions’ passing game this season.
Musical positions
This spring saw several Penn State players debut at different positions. We’ll soon learn if they’ll continue their transition this fall.
Former defensive back Marquis Wilson, a junior, lined up at wide receiver during Penn State’s two spring scrimmages/practices, and he’s now listed as an “athlete” on Penn State’s official roster.
Penn State junior cornerback Keaton Ellis also received some work at safety, a testament to the depth the Nittany Lions have built at the position. Ellis has played in 19 contests for the Nittany Lions and has recorded five pass breakups and one interception.
Class of 2020 signee Zuriah Fisher this spring moved from linebacker to defensive end, giving the Nittany Lions another rangy body on their defensive front.
Remaining COVID-19 free
Penn State earlier this summer announced a return to full-capacity athletic events this fall, and the Nittany Lions’ Week 4 matchup against the SEC’s Auburn has been designated as this year’s White Out game.
Seven opponents are set to visit Beaver Stadium this season: Ball State (Sept. 11), Auburn (Sept. 18), Villanova (Sept. 25), Indiana (Oct. 2), Illinois (Oct. 23), Michigan (Nov. 13) and Rutgers (Nov. 20).
Penn State was only two teams (Rutgers) to play its nine-game, conference-only schedule uninterrupted last season. The Nittany Lions will take the safety procedures and lessons learned from 2020 and try to repeat them this fall.
Despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Delta variant, Penn State athletic officials haven’t indicated any notions that they’re currently considering amending their summer announcement.
The absence of fans both at home and on the road last year presented unprecedented environments for Penn State players and coaches. Should coronavirus prevention efforts within the program and in Centre County become a concern, a repeat of 2020 and its empty stadiums could return.
Which freshmen get the green light?
The early favorite to receive Penn State’s green light appears to be cornerback Kalen King after an outstanding spring in which the freshman grabbed the attention of his coaches and teammates. King’s path to the field might be a bit tricky, as Penn State’s cornerback room is well-stocked.
Freshman offensive lineman Landon Tengwall also received hefty praise from his teammates for his sound fundamentals and sheer strength during spring practices. Classmate Jamari Buddin, a linebacker, could be another youngster to see the field early as a freshman.