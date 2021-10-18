Following a week off, Pitt got back to business as the Panthers stomped on Virginia Tech, 28-7, at Lane Stadium. The Panthers hadn’t won in Blacksburg since Pat Narduzzi’s first season in 2015 and were shut out 28-0 in their last trip there in 2019.
Pitt’s offense wasn’t as spectacular as it had been in the Panthers’ first five games, but it wasn’t needed as Virginia Tech’s offense – which scored 29 points a week ago against Notre Dame – never found its rhythm.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 22 of 37 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score. Sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda rushed for 140 yards, the most rushing yards in a single game by a Pitt tailback this season.
The Pitt defense shut down the Virginia Tech offense as the Hokies failed to get on the board until 6:33 remained in the third quarter.
The win lifts Pitt’s record to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Panthers are in sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division. Next week, Pitt’s high-flying offense will face Clemson’s stout defense at Heinz Field.
Here are five takeaways from Pitt’s win in Blacksburg.
• 1. Pitt is definitely the favorite to win the Coastal Division and might be the favorite to win the ACC.
This was a statement win. Virginia Tech was picked by media members to finish ahead of Pitt in the ACC preseason poll. The Hokies had beaten preseason Coastal Division favorite North Carolina in Week 1. They came into this game with a 3-2 record after losing to West Virginia by six points and to No. 14 Notre Dame a week ago by three on a late field goal.
The Panthers may not have put up the flashy numbers offensively that they have in recent weeks. A combination of the Virginia Tech defense and the windy conditions in Lane Stadium kept Pitt under 40 points for the first time this season, but the Panthers did most everything well. They had a balanced offensive attack, aggressive defensive play and they didn’t turn the ball over.
Pitt is now the only Coastal Division team that does not have a conference loss. Every other Coastal Division team besides Virginia Tech now has at least two conference losses. The win over the Hokies means the Panthers now control their own destiny.
• 2. Kenny Pickett continues to show why he should be in the Heisman conversation.
Similar to the Pitt offense as a whole, Pickett didn’t put up the flashy numbers we’ve become accustomed to against the Hokies. He completed 59 percent of his passes, but was hurt by a few drops from his receivers. Pickett threw two touchdowns, rushed for one more and didn’t turn over the football. Of the 38 touchdowns the Panthers have scored this year, Pickett has accounted for 24 of them – 21 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Plus he’s still thrown just one interception in six games.
The odds may be stacked against Pickett winning the Heisman due to a lack of national attention, but with his impressive stats, he deserves to be in the discussion. There are few quarterbacks that have played as well as Pickett has so far this season.
• 3. Israel Abanikanda should be Pitt’s starting running back going forward.
Abanikanda has split the bulk of the carries with Vincent Davis as Narduzzi seems committed to using both tailbacks. Against the Hokies, Abanikanda paced the Panthers with 140 yards on 21 carries for an average of 6.7 yards per carry and had eight runs go for 10-plus yards, including five on a fourth-quarter drive that saw the Panthers drain 13:28 off the clock.
On the year, Abanikanda has rushed for 347 yards, averaging just over 5 yards per carry, while scoring four touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 88 yards.
Abanikanda’s weakness has been his pass protection, which the sophomore has admitted he didn’t do much of in high school. Both Narduzzi and running backs coach Andre Powell have said Abanikanda’s pass protection has improved. However, he still isn’t the pass protector that Davis is as Davis continues to see plenty of snaps. It remains to be seen if there will come a time that the coaching staff will decide Abanikanda’s abilities in the run game supersede his deficiencies in pass protection, but he clearly looks like the better tailback at this point.
• 4. Pitt’s defense put up its most impressive performance of the season.
The Hokies finished the day with just 224 total yards and seven points as Pitt’s defense frustrated Virginia Tech at every turn. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister and the offense could never find a rhythm. The Panthers’ defense forced six three-and-outs and the Hokies were 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversions and 4-for-14 on third down. Safety Erick Hallett intercepted a second quarter Burmeister pass at the Virginia Tech 29-yard line, which set up Pitt’s second touchdown of the day as the Panthers’ offense needed just four plays to get it in the end zone.
Narduzzi spoke this week of the need to eliminate explosive plays by opposing offenses. Two weeks after giving up eight explosive plays to Georgia Tech, the Panthers allowed just three such plays to the Hokies on Saturday. Only one, a 47-yard reception by Tre Turner in the third quarter that set the Hokies up at the Pitt 28, hurt the Panthers as Virginia Tech would go on to score its only touchdown on that same drive.
• 5. The offensive line is quietly having a very good year.
It’s been no secret that Pitt’s offensive line has been better at pass protection than run blocking in recent years. However, the tide may be turning for the “hogs,” as the Panthers rushed for 208 yards against the Hokies after piling up 181 yards on the ground versus Georgia Tech. Pitt converted 3 of 4 fourth-down attempts against Virginia Tech, all on quarterback sneaks. The offensive line got a good push up front, with Pickett gaining more than the necessary yardage on each conversion. Right guard Jake Kradel and left tackle Carter Warren each had big blocks on long runs by Abanikanda in the second quarter. Kradel’s block came on an 18-yard run and Warren’s on a 17-yard run. The latter set up Pitt’s third touchdown of the game to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead late in the first half.