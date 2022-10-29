STATE COLLEGE — No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) closes its challenging October gauntlet this weekend against a No. 2-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) program that’s won five straight contests in the series.
Penn State dismantled Minnesota, 45-17, last week to clinch bowl eligibility. Ohio State, meanwhile, claimed a 44-point win against Iowa to keep its undefeated season intact.
The Nittany Lions’ last win in the series occurred in 2016 and it propelled them to a Big Ten championship. Ohio State owns a 22-14 advantage in this series, which began in 1912.
Here are five storylines to follow when the Nittany Lions host the Buckeyes (noon, FOX).
Sticking it to Stroud: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the last month of the regular season as the Heisman favorite for good reason. The redshirt sophomore has thrown for 2,023 yards and an FBS-leading 28 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
When it comes to pressure, much doesn’t make it past Ohio State’s offensive line. In seven games, Stroud has only been sacked five times. Iowa’s talented defense only registered one in last week’s loss. Penn State’s defense has registered 15 sacks this season. Few teams have been successful in slowing Ohio State’s prolific passing attack, but applying constant pressure and keeping Stroud is a good first step in knocking him off his rhythm.
Keeping the Buckeyes off schedule: Last week’s game against Minnesota gave Penn State’s defense a good primer for its upcoming test in third-down situations. The Golden Gophers entered that game with the Big Ten’s most efficient third-down offense. The Nittany Lions, though, held Minnesota to only 2 of 13 on third-down attempts.
Ohio State brings the conference’s second-best third-down offense into Beaver Stadium. The Buckeyes have converted 43 of their 82 third-down attempts (52.4 percent). Ohio State is a perfect 4-for-4 on fourth-down tries, as well, and the Buckeyes’ 25.1 first downs per game tie Purdue for a Big Ten best.
Opponents have converted 34 percent of their third-down attempts (36 of 106) against Penn State’s defense.
Staying grounded: Penn State’s rushing attack returned to 2022 norms after churning out 175 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota. Freshman Nicholas Singleton led the way with 79 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate Kaytron Allen contributed 77 yards on 15 carries. The pair combined for a 5.6 yards-per-carry average.
Penn State has succeeded this season when it’s received solid production from the backfield along with a complementary effort from its front seven. While Ohio State figures to be the most talented defense the Nittany Lions will face during the regular season, success on the ground against the Buckeyes can be achieved. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen gashed the Buckeyes 165 yards and one touchdown in a losing effort on Sept. 24. Allen tallied 23 carries during that outing.
Ohio State is allowing 90.9 yards rushing per game to opponents this year.
Passing variety: The ground game wasn’t the only facet of offense Penn State returned to last week. Nittany Lions tight ends contributed early and often, and tight end Theo Johnson led Penn State’s receiving efforts with 75 yards to go with a touchdown. Position-mate Tyler Warren also found the end zone during last week’s White Out.
Of Penn State’s 32 targets by pass-catchers last week, eight were intended for tight ends.
A similar game plan is expected this week as Penn State’s wide receivers will grapple against a talented Ohio State secondary.
