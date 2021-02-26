By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Penn State muddled through a historically bad first half of the 2020 football season before rebounding on the back end of the pandemic-permeated season, ending the year on a four-game win streak.
The Nittany Lions chose to not play in a bowl game, and finished the season 4-5.
Thanks to the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, players across the nation were given the option to return for a 2021 season.
Nittany Lions 2020 leading receiver junior Jahan Dotson (884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns), starting senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (40 career games) and senior safety Jaquan Brisker (2020 third-team All-Big Ten coaches selection) have taken advantage of the extra year and will return in 2021.
Here are five thoughts to ponder as Penn State gears up for spring practices. Penn State hasn’t yet set an official start date, nor has it announced whether or not there will be a Blue-White spring football scrimmage.
1. Will the Nittany Lions make it through a full spring?
Penn State last March canceled spring practices as part of a Big Ten-wide shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Penn State players and coaches turned to phone calls, Zoom meetings and quizzes to supplement the loss of in-person, on-field instruction.
The effects from that loss of valuable spring practices were seen during the first half of the season as Penn State’s offense and first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca at times appeared to struggle to get on the same page. Penn State’s offense committed 13 turnovers during its first four games.
In January, Penn State replaced Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich, making a pseudo-normal spring practice format even more imperative for the Nittany Lions’ offense as he will implement yet another offense for Penn State players to learn. Yurcich is the Penn State’s fourth offensive coordinator since the 2016 season.
2. How will Penn State address the lack of depth at quarterback?
The 2021 season likely marks redshirt junior Sean Clifford’s third as Penn State’s starter at quarterback. Clifford’s accumulated 4,732 yards passing to go with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his two seasons as a starter. He tossed a career-high nine interceptions last season.
Earlier this month, former Penn State quarterback Will Levis transferred to Kentucky, dealing a blow to the depth at the position. Outside of Levis, no other rostered Penn State quarterback has completed a pass at the NCAA level, and just one has logged time in a game.
Redshirt freshman Ta’quan Roberson played in one game in 2019 and one contest last season. Penn State signed three-star quarterback Christian Veilleux during its latest recruiting haul. Time will tell if Franklin turns to the transfer portal to add experience at the thin position.
3. How will the new defensive pieces mesh?
Penn State hit the transfer portal hard since its December regular-season finale. Of the Nittany Lions’ five-player transfer haul, three have been added to the defensive side of the ball.
Senior defensive end Derrick Tangelo (Duke), redshirt junior defensive tackle Arnold Ebiketie (Temple) and sophomore cornerback John Dixon (South Carolina) will join Brent Pry’s defensive unit in 2021. Tangelo and Ebiketie figure to bolster a Nittany Lions defensive line — a position that’s recently been a strength — that will replace starters Shaka Toney (graduation), Antonio Shelton (transfer to Florida) and Jason Oweh (declared for the NFL draft).
Dixon could complement redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. nicely in the defensive backfield after starting the 2020 season for the Gamecocks.
4. Emergence of young TEs
Pat Freiermuth’s departure for the NFL draft takes away a reliable safety net for Clifford. Freiermuth accumulated 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns during his three-year Penn State career. He played in four contests last season before suffering an injury that required surgery.
Redshirt freshman Brenton Strange and true freshman Theo Johnson received an increase in playing time as a result of Freiermuth’s absence. Strange ranked fourth on the team in yards receiving with 164 to go with 17 receptions and two touchdowns. Johnson tallied 56 yards receiving and four catches.
Former four-star class of 2018 signee Zack Kuntz last week entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
First-year tight ends coach and former Penn State football letterwinner Ty Howle will have a talented duo — along with three-star 2020 signee Tyler Warren — to usher in his inaugural season in the position.
5. Adjustment of new coaches
Unlike last offseason, where Penn State added four new coaches, the Nittany Lions coaching carousel thus far have been tamer. In addition to Yurcich, Penn State recently hired Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach following Tim Banks’ departure to the University of Tennessee as defensive coordinator.
Howle was on Penn State’s staff as an offensive analyst last season.
Any acclimation period takes time, but just like Penn State players, the Nittany Lions’ new coaching additions will only benefit from an uninterrupted spring practice period with their new program.