Five members of the Meadville boys and girls swimming teams will compete at this week’s PIAA swimming and diving championships.
Bucknell University will host the meet, which started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. The Class 3A portion, in which Meadville will compete, is today and Saturday.
Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium will be familiar waters for the Bulldogs. All five of Meadville’s swimmers — Maura Bloss, Jaidyn Jordan, JJ Gowetski, Brielle Cheney and Isaac Johnson — have competed at the state meet before.
Bloss, Jordan, Gowetski and Cheney, all junior girls, have competed at the state meet in their freshman and sophomore seasons as well. The foursome will make up the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
The medley relay is seeded with a time of 1 minute and 50.27 seconds and the freestyle with a time of 1:40.60. The top seeds in the races are 1:43.86 and 1:33.27, respectively.
Individually, Bloss will compete in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She is seeded 14th in the 50 freestyle (24.15). The top seed is Mt. Lebanon’s Sylvia Roy (22.72). Bloss finished 25th in the preliminaries last year.
Bloss is seeded 15th in the 100 backstroke (57.51). The top seed belongs to Roy with a time of 53.84.
Gowetski will compete in the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle. She is seeded 22nd in the butterfly (57.86) and 24th in the freestyle (53.10). The top seeds in both have times of 52.72 and 49.17.
Jordan is set to compete in the 200 freestyle (2:01.48) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.67).
Johnson, a senior boy, will compete in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. He is seeded 15th in the butterfly (51.11). The top seed is Jacob Johnson of Springfield (49.02).
In the breaststroke, Johnson is seeded 17th (58.18). Haihan Xu is the top seeded swimmer (54.92). Last year, Johnson finished 30th in the butterfly.
All five swimmers have been busy as of late with their YMCA swimming team, the Franklin Flyers. The YMCA district meet was last weekend at Geneva, Ohio’s S.P.I.R.E. Institute. Each swimmer advanced to the YMCA state meet in at least two events.
Between the YMCA meet and the District 10 meet held on March 3 and 4 that saw the Meadville girls team win eight of 11 events — the Bulldogs could be peaking at the right time.
