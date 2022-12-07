Matt DeVore

Five Crawford County boys soccer players received all-region honors on Tuesday.

Meadville had one player on each team in Region 5. Central defender Matt DeVore represented the Bulldogs on the first-team while striker Alex Kinder earned second-team honors. The Bulldogs finished with a 7-12 record after losing to Cathedral Prep in the District 10 Class 3A championship.

Conneaut saw three of its players earn spots on the Region 2 second-team. Midfielders Collin Hearn and Dan Button and center back Nolan Rados all made the team. Conneaut earned a 2-15 record this season.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Skyler Sloan — Wilmington — 12 — GK

Kyle Stringert — Commodore Perry — 11 — GK

Max Ellis — Mercer — 12 — M

Rylan Piccirilli — Sharpsville — 10 — ST

Joe Saterlee — Wilmington — 12 — F

Colin Hill — Wilmington — 11 — M

Liam Campbell — Sharpsville — 12 — M

Cole Cunningham — Mercer — 11 — W

Garrett Thumm — Mercer — 12 — F

Charles Krepp — Wilmington — 12 — OD

Easton Mozes — Commodore Perry — 11 — SW

Nick Ondo — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — LD

Luke Lasko — Mercer — 12 — CB

David Roberts — Wilmington — 12 — OD

SECOND TEAM

Jack Leipheimer — Sharpsville — 12 — GK

Hunter Capperes — Sharpsville — 9 — CM

Aidan Chulik — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — F

Alex Carr — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M

Joe Ferrans — Mercer — 11 — M

Ryder Tervo — Wilmington — 9 — M

Jonathan Erb — West Middlesex — 11 — S

Noah Asche — West Middlesex — 11 — S

Connor Davis — West Middlesex — 12 — D

Isaiah Daniels — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — RD

Christopher Mrozek — Wilmington — 11 — CD

Brady Jones — Sharpsville — 11 — CB

Jonah Dadich — Mercer — 10 — CB

Region co-champions – Mercer and Wilmington

Region player of the year – Max Ellis, Mercer

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Connor Wallace — Slippery Rock — 12 — GK

Brian Nguyen — Sharon — 11 — CM

Nick Kingerski — Slippery Rock — 12 — S

Hunter Berry — Slippery Rock — 12 — S

Pierson Badowski — Grove City — 12 — F

Rasce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — F

Jimmy Irani — Grove City — 11 — M

Lukas Jones — Hickory — 11 — F

Trent Davey — Slippery Rock — 11 — CB

Logan Lentz — Greenville — 12 — CB

Ryan Evangelista — Hickory — 12 — D

Isaac Dreves — Grove City — 11 — D

Christopher Myers — Hickory — 12 — D

SECOND TEAM

Bryce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — GK

Gavin Siegfried — Slippery Rock — 12 — OM

Collin Hearn — Conneaut — 12 — M

Dan Button — Conneaut — 12 — M

Nathan Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12 — M

Giovani Rossi — Hickory — 11 — M

Kenny Winiecki — Sharon — 12 — M

Logan Gordan — Hickory — 12 — M

Nate Jesteadt — Slippery Rock — 12 — CB

Langdon Ferguson — Grove City — 11 — D

Nolan Rados — Conneaut — 12 — CB

Garret Hoffman — Sharon — 12 — D

Region champion – Slippery Rock

Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville and Pierson Badowski, Grove City

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Humphreys — Harbor Creek — 11 — GK

Zach Scott — Fairview — 12 — F

Cooper Robson — General McLane — 11 — F

Shawn Ganger — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — M

Eric Gamboa — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — F

Troy Croscut-Miller — North East — 12 — M

Andy Jones — Girard — 12 — F

Brandon Konieczki — Harbor Creek — 12 — F

Michael Gennuso — Fairview — 11 — D

Cooper Williams — General McLane — 12 — D

Vlad Garnica — Harbor Creek — 11 — D

Isaac Conners — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — CB

SECOND TEAM

Luke Irvin — Fairview — 11 — GK

Landon Olszewski — General McLane — 12 — GK

Ben Wolfe — Harbor Creek — 11 — F

Sebastian Wright — Fairview — 11 — F

Michael McGuigan — North East — 12 — F

Kenny Zacks — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — F

Jackson Chiocco — Fairview — 9 — M

Sam Wedzik — North East — 12 — M

Sam Parente — Harbor Creek — 12 — M

Braylen Wilson — Harbor Creek — 11 — D

Anthony Martucci — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — D

Logan Smith — Girard — 12 — RB

Josh Horn — Fairview — 10 — D

Region champion – Fairview

Region player of the year – Shawn Ganger, Mercyhurst Prep

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Evan Moffett — Seneca — 12 — GK

Gage Haniwalt — Franklin — 12 — CM

Liam Pikiewicz — Seneca — 12 — M

Parks Ordiway — Warren — 12 — F

Lee Hoover — Seneca — 11 — F

Dakota Longo — Iroquois — 12 — F

Nate Pfennigwerth — Franklin — 11 — F

Jack Darling — Warren — 12 — DM

Ben Yard — Franklin — 11 — CB

Conner Kaveney — Seneca — 12 — D

Logan Kibbe — Seneca — 12 — D

SECOND TEAM

Will Nebinski — Warren — 12 — GK

Reed Yost — Seneca — 11 — M

Gavin Rex — Warren — 10 — M

Logan Degnan — Eisenhower — 10 — S

Quinn Ritchey — Franklin — 12 — CM

Zach Nichols — Seneca — 12 — M

Austin Hannold — Eisenhower — 12 — S

Sheldon Bean — Franklin — 10 — CD

Braden Kibbe — Seneca — 11 — D

Mark Lynds — Warren — 12 — DB

Jed Brown — Seneca — 11 — D

Region champion – Seneca

Region player of the year – Gage Haniwalt, Franklin

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Baker — Cathedral Prep — 12 — GK

Noah Handzel — Cathedral Prep — 11 — F

Reece Johnson — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M

Chris Morphy — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M

Dylan Danch — Cathedral Prep — 11 — F

Luis Corrales — McDowell — 12 — F

Owen Petersen — McDowell — 12 — M

Robbie Umpleby — McDowell — 12 — F

Matt DeVore — Meadville — 12 — CD

Micah DeVore — McDowell — 12 — D

Noah Lauria — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

Hayden Hutchinson — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

Vincent Padalino — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

SECOND TEAM

Connor Cross — McDowell — 11 — GK

Ahmed Agag — McDowell — 11 — M

Luke Trocki — Cathedral Prep — 11 — M

Andrew Danch — McDowell — 11 — F

Devin Graham — Corry — 12 — S

Alex Kinder — Meadville — 12 — S

Mitch Strauss — Bradford — 11 — F

Jake Franz — Bradford — 11 — F

Ryan Trohoske — McDowell — 12 — D

Joshua Salmon — McDowell — 12 — D

Luke Longo — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

Andy Mangold — Bradford — 11 — OB

Region champion – Cathedral Prep

Region player of the year – Noah Handzel, Cathedral Prep

