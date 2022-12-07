Five Crawford County boys soccer players received all-region honors on Tuesday.
Meadville had one player on each team in Region 5. Central defender Matt DeVore represented the Bulldogs on the first-team while striker Alex Kinder earned second-team honors. The Bulldogs finished with a 7-12 record after losing to Cathedral Prep in the District 10 Class 3A championship.
Conneaut saw three of its players earn spots on the Region 2 second-team. Midfielders Collin Hearn and Dan Button and center back Nolan Rados all made the team. Conneaut earned a 2-15 record this season.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Skyler Sloan — Wilmington — 12 — GK
Kyle Stringert — Commodore Perry — 11 — GK
Max Ellis — Mercer — 12 — M
Rylan Piccirilli — Sharpsville — 10 — ST
Joe Saterlee — Wilmington — 12 — F
Colin Hill — Wilmington — 11 — M
Liam Campbell — Sharpsville — 12 — M
Cole Cunningham — Mercer — 11 — W
Garrett Thumm — Mercer — 12 — F
Charles Krepp — Wilmington — 12 — OD
Easton Mozes — Commodore Perry — 11 — SW
Nick Ondo — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — LD
Luke Lasko — Mercer — 12 — CB
David Roberts — Wilmington — 12 — OD
SECOND TEAM
Jack Leipheimer — Sharpsville — 12 — GK
Hunter Capperes — Sharpsville — 9 — CM
Aidan Chulik — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — F
Alex Carr — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M
Joe Ferrans — Mercer — 11 — M
Ryder Tervo — Wilmington — 9 — M
Jonathan Erb — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Noah Asche — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Connor Davis — West Middlesex — 12 — D
Isaiah Daniels — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — RD
Christopher Mrozek — Wilmington — 11 — CD
Brady Jones — Sharpsville — 11 — CB
Jonah Dadich — Mercer — 10 — CB
Region co-champions – Mercer and Wilmington
Region player of the year – Max Ellis, Mercer
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Connor Wallace — Slippery Rock — 12 — GK
Brian Nguyen — Sharon — 11 — CM
Nick Kingerski — Slippery Rock — 12 — S
Hunter Berry — Slippery Rock — 12 — S
Pierson Badowski — Grove City — 12 — F
Rasce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — F
Jimmy Irani — Grove City — 11 — M
Lukas Jones — Hickory — 11 — F
Trent Davey — Slippery Rock — 11 — CB
Logan Lentz — Greenville — 12 — CB
Ryan Evangelista — Hickory — 12 — D
Isaac Dreves — Grove City — 11 — D
Christopher Myers — Hickory — 12 — D
SECOND TEAM
Bryce Stefanowicz — Greenville — 12 — GK
Gavin Siegfried — Slippery Rock — 12 — OM
Collin Hearn — Conneaut — 12 — M
Dan Button — Conneaut — 12 — M
Nathan Stuyvesant — Greenville — 12 — M
Giovani Rossi — Hickory — 11 — M
Kenny Winiecki — Sharon — 12 — M
Logan Gordan — Hickory — 12 — M
Nate Jesteadt — Slippery Rock — 12 — CB
Langdon Ferguson — Grove City — 11 — D
Nolan Rados — Conneaut — 12 — CB
Garret Hoffman — Sharon — 12 — D
Region champion – Slippery Rock
Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville and Pierson Badowski, Grove City
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Humphreys — Harbor Creek — 11 — GK
Zach Scott — Fairview — 12 — F
Cooper Robson — General McLane — 11 — F
Shawn Ganger — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — M
Eric Gamboa — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — F
Troy Croscut-Miller — North East — 12 — M
Andy Jones — Girard — 12 — F
Brandon Konieczki — Harbor Creek — 12 — F
Michael Gennuso — Fairview — 11 — D
Cooper Williams — General McLane — 12 — D
Vlad Garnica — Harbor Creek — 11 — D
Isaac Conners — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — CB
SECOND TEAM
Luke Irvin — Fairview — 11 — GK
Landon Olszewski — General McLane — 12 — GK
Ben Wolfe — Harbor Creek — 11 — F
Sebastian Wright — Fairview — 11 — F
Michael McGuigan — North East — 12 — F
Kenny Zacks — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — F
Jackson Chiocco — Fairview — 9 — M
Sam Wedzik — North East — 12 — M
Sam Parente — Harbor Creek — 12 — M
Braylen Wilson — Harbor Creek — 11 — D
Anthony Martucci — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — D
Logan Smith — Girard — 12 — RB
Josh Horn — Fairview — 10 — D
Region champion – Fairview
Region player of the year – Shawn Ganger, Mercyhurst Prep
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Evan Moffett — Seneca — 12 — GK
Gage Haniwalt — Franklin — 12 — CM
Liam Pikiewicz — Seneca — 12 — M
Parks Ordiway — Warren — 12 — F
Lee Hoover — Seneca — 11 — F
Dakota Longo — Iroquois — 12 — F
Nate Pfennigwerth — Franklin — 11 — F
Jack Darling — Warren — 12 — DM
Ben Yard — Franklin — 11 — CB
Conner Kaveney — Seneca — 12 — D
Logan Kibbe — Seneca — 12 — D
SECOND TEAM
Will Nebinski — Warren — 12 — GK
Reed Yost — Seneca — 11 — M
Gavin Rex — Warren — 10 — M
Logan Degnan — Eisenhower — 10 — S
Quinn Ritchey — Franklin — 12 — CM
Zach Nichols — Seneca — 12 — M
Austin Hannold — Eisenhower — 12 — S
Sheldon Bean — Franklin — 10 — CD
Braden Kibbe — Seneca — 11 — D
Mark Lynds — Warren — 12 — DB
Jed Brown — Seneca — 11 — D
Region champion – Seneca
Region player of the year – Gage Haniwalt, Franklin
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Baker — Cathedral Prep — 12 — GK
Noah Handzel — Cathedral Prep — 11 — F
Reece Johnson — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M
Chris Morphy — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M
Dylan Danch — Cathedral Prep — 11 — F
Luis Corrales — McDowell — 12 — F
Owen Petersen — McDowell — 12 — M
Robbie Umpleby — McDowell — 12 — F
Matt DeVore — Meadville — 12 — CD
Micah DeVore — McDowell — 12 — D
Noah Lauria — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
Hayden Hutchinson — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
Vincent Padalino — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
SECOND TEAM
Connor Cross — McDowell — 11 — GK
Ahmed Agag — McDowell — 11 — M
Luke Trocki — Cathedral Prep — 11 — M
Andrew Danch — McDowell — 11 — F
Devin Graham — Corry — 12 — S
Alex Kinder — Meadville — 12 — S
Mitch Strauss — Bradford — 11 — F
Jake Franz — Bradford — 11 — F
Ryan Trohoske — McDowell — 12 — D
Joshua Salmon — McDowell — 12 — D
Luke Longo — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
Andy Mangold — Bradford — 11 — OB
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region player of the year – Noah Handzel, Cathedral Prep
