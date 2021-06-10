By Jim Hunter
Special to the Tribune
Ben Easler had a very cool story to tell his teenage buddies on Sunday: The 14-year-old, stock-car sensation kicked (bleep) and took (adult) names in the RUSH Sportsman Modified Series heat race at Sharon Speedway last Saturday night.
Zooming up from his eighth-place starting position, the first-year Modified Series driver Easler won his first-ever heat race — the first of probably many in this young kid’s promising race car future.
“I was probably more excited than him,” said his overjoyed father, Jason Easler. “He stayed pretty calm afterwards. He shook my hand and gave me a big hug with a big smile. He ran an awesome race.”
Easler also had many drivers chasing him in the feature event as he finished third, after racing second for majority of the race until a late-race caution pushed him back a spot.
“Ben had at least a three-quarter straightaway lead on the third-place car when the caution came out,” said his father, who won a few races in his racing career.
The elder drivers are already fearing Easler.
“I don’t think anyone expected Ben to be this good this early, except for maybe Ben himself,” said the proud “Pops.” “He holds himself to a high standard, probably too high.”
Any plans on Friday night? If not, go check out the young phenom Easler at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio.