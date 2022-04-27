Mock Draft Football

FILE - Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Charles Cross is a possible pick in the NFL Draft.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

The Denver Post ranks the top 10 players by position entering Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft:

Quarterbacks

 
1. Kenny PickettPittSr.6-32171
2. Malik WillisLibertySr.6-02191
3. Desmond RidderCincinnatiSr.6-32111
4. Matt CorralOle MissJr.6-22122
5. Sam HowellNorth CarolinaJr.6-02183
6. Bailey ZappeWestern KentuckySr.6-02154
7. Carson StrongNevadaJr.6-32264
8. EJ PerryBrownSr.6-22115
9. Jack CoanNotre DameSr.6-32185
10. Dustin CrumKent StateSr.6-12106

Bold predictions: No quarterbacks will be selected in the top 10, but then Pickett, Willis and Ridder will go in the first round. … Ridder will be the first passer from this draft class to start a regular-season game. … D’Eriq King of Miami (Fla.) will be drafted as a receiver. … South Dakota State’s Chris Oladokun will be drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round.

Running backs

 

 
1. Breece HallIowa StateJr.5-112172
2. Kenneth Walker IIIMichigan StateJr.5-92112
3. Tyler AllegeierBYUSo.5-112243
4. James CookGeorgiaSr.5-111903
5. Brian Robinson Jr.AlabamaSr.6-22253
6. Dameon PierceFloridaSr.5-102183
7. Zamir WhiteGeorgiaJr.6-02144
8. Rachaad WhiteArizona StateSr.6-02144
9. Isaiah SpillerTexas A&MJr.6-02174
10. Abram SmithBaylorSr.6-02134

Bold predictions: The Broncos will draft a running back on Saturday. … For the first time since 2014, no running back will be drafted in the first round. … Florida’s Dameon Pierce will lead all rookies in rushing yards this year. … Washington State’s Max Borghi (Arvada/Pomona HS) will be selected in the seventh round.

Tight ends

 

 
1. Trey McBrideColorado StateSr.6-42462
2. Greg DulcichUCLAJr.6-42432
3. Jelani WoodsVirginiaSr.6-72533
4. Jeremy RuckertOhio StateSr.6-52523
5. Charlie KolarIowa StateSr.6-62524
6. Cade OttonWashingtonSr.6-52474
7. Isaiah LikelyCoastal CarolinaSr.6-42455
8. Daniel BellingerSan Diego StateSr.6-52535
9. Jake FergusonWisconsinSr.6-52505
10. James MitchellVirginia TechJr.6-42495

Bold predictions: No tight ends will be first-round picks for the second time in three years and the fourth time since 2013. … The Broncos will draft a tight end with one of their two third-round selections. … McBride will lead all rookie tight ends in catches, yards and touchdowns this year.

Receivers

 

 
1. Garrett WilsonOhio StateJr.6-01831
2. Chris OlaveOhio StateSr.6-01871
3. Jameson WilliamsAlabamaJr.6-11791
4. Drake LondonUSCJr.6-42191
5. Jahan DotsonPenn StateSr.5-111781
6. Treylon BurksArkansasJr.6-22251
7. Christian WatsonN.D. StateSr.6-42082
8. Jalen TolbertSouth AlabamaSr.6-11942
9. George PickensGeorgiaJr.6-31952
10. John Metchie IIIAlabamaJr.5-111872

Bold predictions: The best receiver in the draft is Williams (rehabilitating an ACL injury) and a team will trade up in the first round to select him. … No receiver from this class will match the recent rookie production of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. … The Broncos will draft a receiver in the sixth or seventh round that has return ability.

Offensive linemen

 

 
1. T Ikem EkwonuN.C. StateJr.6-43101
2. T Evan NealAlabamaJr.6-73371
3. T Charles CrossMississippi StateSo.6-53071
4. C Tyler LindenbaumIowaJr.6-22961
5. G Zion JohnsonBoston CollegeSr.6-33121
6. T Trevor PenningNorthern IowaSr.6-73252
7. G Kenyon GreenTexas A&MJr.6-43232
8. T Tyler SmithTulsaSo.6-53242
9. T Bernhard RaimannCentral MichiganSr.6-63032
10. G Darian KinnardKentuckySr.6-53222

Bold predictions: Ikem Ekwonu should be the top overall pick, but the Jaguars will stick with Cam Robinson at left tackle. … Three tackles (Ekownu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross) will go in the top 10 for the first time since 2013 ( Eric Fisher, Luke Joeckel and Lane Johnson). … Zion Jonson will be the only guard in round 1.

Defensive linemen

 

 
1. DT Jordan DavisGeorgiaSr.6-63411
2. DT Devonte WyattGeorgiaSr.6-33041
3. DE DeMarvin LealTexas A&MJr.6-42831
4. DE Perrion WinfreyOklahomaSr.6-42902
5. DT Philadrius MathisAlabamaSr.6-43102
6. DT Travis JonesConnecticutSr.6-43252
7. DT Matthew ButlerTennesseeSr.6-42972
8. DT John RidgewayArkansasSr.6-53213
9. DT Otito OgbonniaUCLASr.6-43243
10. DT Kalia DavisUCFSr.6-13023

Bold predictions: The run on defensive linemen will happen midway through second round. … Idaho NT Noah Elliss ( Highlands Ranch/Valor) will be selected in the seventh round. … Georgia’s Jordan Davis will be off the board first, but teammate Devonte Wyatt will have more sacks as a rookie.

Edge rushers

 

 
1. Aidan HutchinsonMichiganSr.6-72601
2. Travon WalkerGeorgiaJr.6-52721
3. Jermaine JohnsonFlorida StateSr.6-52541
4. Kayvon ThibodeauxOregonJr.6-42541
5. Arnold EbiketiePenn StateSr.6-22501
6. David OjaboMichiganSo.5-42502
7. George KarlaftisPurdueJr.6-42662
8. Logan HallHoustonSr.6-62832
9. Drake JacksonUSCJr.6-32732
10. Nik BonittoOklahomaJr.6-32482

Bold predictions: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson will go first to Jacksonville and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux second to Detroit after neither team can trade out of their respective spots. … Michigan’s David Ojabo, who tore his Achilles during his Pro Day, will still be selected in the top 45.

Linebackers

 

 
1. Devin LloydUtahSr.6-32371
2. Nakobe DeanGeorgiaJr.5-112291
3. Christian HarrisAlabamaJr.6-02261
4. Quay WalkerGeorgiaSr.6-42411
5. Chad MumaWyomingSr.6-32392
6. Troy AndersenMontana StateSr.6-32432
7. Brian AsamoahOklahomaJr.6-02262
8. Channing TindallGeorgiaSr.6-22302
9. Leo ChenalWisconsinJr.6-32503
10. Mike RoseIowa StateSr.6-42453

Bold predictions: Wyoming’s Chad Muma ( Lone Tree/Legend) will go to Washington in second round. … Montana State’s Troy Andersen will be the Broncos’ pick if they stay at No. 64.

Cornerbacks

 

 
1. Derek Stingley Jr.LSUJr.6-01901
2. Sauce GardnerCincinnatiJr.6-31901
3. Trent McDuffieWashingtonJr.5-111931
4. Andrew BoothClemsonJr.6-01942
5. Kyler GordonWashingtonJr.5-111942
6. Roger McCrearyAuburnSr.5-111902
7. Kaiir ElamFloridaJr.6-11912
8. Marcus JonesHoustonSr.5-81742
9. Cam Taylor-BrittNebraskaSr.5-111963
10. Tariq WoolenUTSASr.6-42053

Bold predictions: Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner will be first cornerback drafted, but LSU’s Derek Stingley will have a greater 2022 impact. … A team will trade up in round 2 to draft Auburn’s Roger McCreary. … Houston’s Marcus Jones will thrive as a returner more than as a corner this year.

Safeties

 

 
1. Kyle HamiltonNotre DameJr.6-42201
2. Jalen PitreBaylorSr.5-111981
3. Dax HillMichiganJr.6-01911
4. Lewis CineGeorgiaJr.6-21992
5. Bryan CookCincinnatiSr.6-12062
6. Nick CrossMarylandJr.6-02123
7. Jaquan BriskerPenn StateSr.6-12063
8. Kerby JosephIllinoisSr.6-12033
9. Alontae TaylorTennesseeSr.6-01993
10. Dane BeltonIowaJr.6-12053

Bold predictions: Michigan’s Dax Hill will be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate after playing safety and nickel cornerback. … Hill, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Georgia’s Lewis Cine will all be Week 1 starters.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

 

