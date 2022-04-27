The Denver Post ranks the top 10 players by position entering Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft:
Quarterbacks
|1. Kenny Pickett
|Pitt
|Sr.
|6-3
|217
|1
|2. Malik Willis
|Liberty
|Sr.
|6-0
|219
|1
|3. Desmond Ridder
|Cincinnati
|Sr.
|6-3
|211
|1
|4. Matt Corral
|Ole Miss
|Jr.
|6-2
|212
|2
|5. Sam Howell
|North Carolina
|Jr.
|6-0
|218
|3
|6. Bailey Zappe
|Western Kentucky
|Sr.
|6-0
|215
|4
|7. Carson Strong
|Nevada
|Jr.
|6-3
|226
|4
|8. EJ Perry
|Brown
|Sr.
|6-2
|211
|5
|9. Jack Coan
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|6-3
|218
|5
|10. Dustin Crum
|Kent State
|Sr.
|6-1
|210
|6
Bold predictions: No quarterbacks will be selected in the top 10, but then Pickett, Willis and Ridder will go in the first round. … Ridder will be the first passer from this draft class to start a regular-season game. … D’Eriq King of Miami (Fla.) will be drafted as a receiver. … South Dakota State’s Chris Oladokun will be drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round.
Running backs
|1. Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|5-11
|217
|2
|2. Kenneth Walker III
|Michigan State
|Jr.
|5-9
|211
|2
|3. Tyler Allegeier
|BYU
|So.
|5-11
|224
|3
|4. James Cook
|Georgia
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|3
|5. Brian Robinson Jr.
|Alabama
|Sr.
|6-2
|225
|3
|6. Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|Sr.
|5-10
|218
|3
|7. Zamir White
|Georgia
|Jr.
|6-0
|214
|4
|8. Rachaad White
|Arizona State
|Sr.
|6-0
|214
|4
|9. Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|Jr.
|6-0
|217
|4
|10. Abram Smith
|Baylor
|Sr.
|6-0
|213
|4
Bold predictions: The Broncos will draft a running back on Saturday. … For the first time since 2014, no running back will be drafted in the first round. … Florida’s Dameon Pierce will lead all rookies in rushing yards this year. … Washington State’s Max Borghi (Arvada/Pomona HS) will be selected in the seventh round.
Tight ends
|1. Trey McBride
|Colorado State
|Sr.
|6-4
|246
|2
|2. Greg Dulcich
|UCLA
|Jr.
|6-4
|243
|2
|3. Jelani Woods
|Virginia
|Sr.
|6-7
|253
|3
|4. Jeremy Ruckert
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|6-5
|252
|3
|5. Charlie Kolar
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|6-6
|252
|4
|6. Cade Otton
|Washington
|Sr.
|6-5
|247
|4
|7. Isaiah Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|Sr.
|6-4
|245
|5
|8. Daniel Bellinger
|San Diego State
|Sr.
|6-5
|253
|5
|9. Jake Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|Sr.
|6-5
|250
|5
|10. James Mitchell
|Virginia Tech
|Jr.
|6-4
|249
|5
Bold predictions: No tight ends will be first-round picks for the second time in three years and the fourth time since 2013. … The Broncos will draft a tight end with one of their two third-round selections. … McBride will lead all rookie tight ends in catches, yards and touchdowns this year.
Receivers
|1. Garrett Wilson
|Ohio State
|Jr.
|6-0
|183
|1
|2. Chris Olave
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|6-0
|187
|1
|3. Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|Jr.
|6-1
|179
|1
|4. Drake London
|USC
|Jr.
|6-4
|219
|1
|5. Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|Sr.
|5-11
|178
|1
|6. Treylon Burks
|Arkansas
|Jr.
|6-2
|225
|1
|7. Christian Watson
|N.D. State
|Sr.
|6-4
|208
|2
|8. Jalen Tolbert
|South Alabama
|Sr.
|6-1
|194
|2
|9. George Pickens
|Georgia
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|2
|10. John Metchie III
|Alabama
|Jr.
|5-11
|187
|2
Bold predictions: The best receiver in the draft is Williams (rehabilitating an ACL injury) and a team will trade up in the first round to select him. … No receiver from this class will match the recent rookie production of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. … The Broncos will draft a receiver in the sixth or seventh round that has return ability.
Offensive linemen
|1. T Ikem Ekwonu
|N.C. State
|Jr.
|6-4
|310
|1
|2. T Evan Neal
|Alabama
|Jr.
|6-7
|337
|1
|3. T Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|So.
|6-5
|307
|1
|4. C Tyler Lindenbaum
|Iowa
|Jr.
|6-2
|296
|1
|5. G Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|Sr.
|6-3
|312
|1
|6. T Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|Sr.
|6-7
|325
|2
|7. G Kenyon Green
|Texas A&M
|Jr.
|6-4
|323
|2
|8. T Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|So.
|6-5
|324
|2
|9. T Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|Sr.
|6-6
|303
|2
|10. G Darian Kinnard
|Kentucky
|Sr.
|6-5
|322
|2
Bold predictions: Ikem Ekwonu should be the top overall pick, but the Jaguars will stick with Cam Robinson at left tackle. … Three tackles (Ekownu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross) will go in the top 10 for the first time since 2013 ( Eric Fisher, Luke Joeckel and Lane Johnson). … Zion Jonson will be the only guard in round 1.
Defensive linemen
|1. DT Jordan Davis
|Georgia
|Sr.
|6-6
|341
|1
|2. DT Devonte Wyatt
|Georgia
|Sr.
|6-3
|304
|1
|3. DE DeMarvin Leal
|Texas A&M
|Jr.
|6-4
|283
|1
|4. DE Perrion Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|6-4
|290
|2
|5. DT Philadrius Mathis
|Alabama
|Sr.
|6-4
|310
|2
|6. DT Travis Jones
|Connecticut
|Sr.
|6-4
|325
|2
|7. DT Matthew Butler
|Tennessee
|Sr.
|6-4
|297
|2
|8. DT John Ridgeway
|Arkansas
|Sr.
|6-5
|321
|3
|9. DT Otito Ogbonnia
|UCLA
|Sr.
|6-4
|324
|3
|10. DT Kalia Davis
|UCF
|Sr.
|6-1
|302
|3
Bold predictions: The run on defensive linemen will happen midway through second round. … Idaho NT Noah Elliss ( Highlands Ranch/Valor) will be selected in the seventh round. … Georgia’s Jordan Davis will be off the board first, but teammate Devonte Wyatt will have more sacks as a rookie.
Edge rushers
|1. Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan
|Sr.
|6-7
|260
|1
|2. Travon Walker
|Georgia
|Jr.
|6-5
|272
|1
|3. Jermaine Johnson
|Florida State
|Sr.
|6-5
|254
|1
|4. Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oregon
|Jr.
|6-4
|254
|1
|5. Arnold Ebiketie
|Penn State
|Sr.
|6-2
|250
|1
|6. David Ojabo
|Michigan
|So.
|5-4
|250
|2
|7. George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|Jr.
|6-4
|266
|2
|8. Logan Hall
|Houston
|Sr.
|6-6
|283
|2
|9. Drake Jackson
|USC
|Jr.
|6-3
|273
|2
|10. Nik Bonitto
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|6-3
|248
|2
Linebackers
|1. Devin Lloyd
|Utah
|Sr.
|6-3
|237
|1
|2. Nakobe Dean
|Georgia
|Jr.
|5-11
|229
|1
|3. Christian Harris
|Alabama
|Jr.
|6-0
|226
|1
|4. Quay Walker
|Georgia
|Sr.
|6-4
|241
|1
|5. Chad Muma
|Wyoming
|Sr.
|6-3
|239
|2
|6. Troy Andersen
|Montana State
|Sr.
|6-3
|243
|2
|7. Brian Asamoah
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|6-0
|226
|2
|8. Channing Tindall
|Georgia
|Sr.
|6-2
|230
|2
|9. Leo Chenal
|Wisconsin
|Jr.
|6-3
|250
|3
|10. Mike Rose
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|6-4
|245
|3
Bold predictions: Wyoming’s Chad Muma ( Lone Tree/Legend) will go to Washington in second round. … Montana State’s Troy Andersen will be the Broncos’ pick if they stay at No. 64.
Cornerbacks
|1. Derek Stingley Jr.
|LSU
|Jr.
|6-0
|190
|1
|2. Sauce Gardner
|Cincinnati
|Jr.
|6-3
|190
|1
|3. Trent McDuffie
|Washington
|Jr.
|5-11
|193
|1
|4. Andrew Booth
|Clemson
|Jr.
|6-0
|194
|2
|5. Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|Jr.
|5-11
|194
|2
|6. Roger McCreary
|Auburn
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|2
|7. Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|Jr.
|6-1
|191
|2
|8. Marcus Jones
|Houston
|Sr.
|5-8
|174
|2
|9. Cam Taylor-Britt
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|5-11
|196
|3
|10. Tariq Woolen
|UTSA
|Sr.
|6-4
|205
|3
Bold predictions: Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner will be first cornerback drafted, but LSU’s Derek Stingley will have a greater 2022 impact. … A team will trade up in round 2 to draft Auburn’s Roger McCreary. … Houston’s Marcus Jones will thrive as a returner more than as a corner this year.
Safeties
|1. Kyle Hamilton
|Notre Dame
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|1
|2. Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|Sr.
|5-11
|198
|1
|3. Dax Hill
|Michigan
|Jr.
|6-0
|191
|1
|4. Lewis Cine
|Georgia
|Jr.
|6-2
|199
|2
|5. Bryan Cook
|Cincinnati
|Sr.
|6-1
|206
|2
|6. Nick Cross
|Maryland
|Jr.
|6-0
|212
|3
|7. Jaquan Brisker
|Penn State
|Sr.
|6-1
|206
|3
|8. Kerby Joseph
|Illinois
|Sr.
|6-1
|203
|3
|9. Alontae Taylor
|Tennessee
|Sr.
|6-0
|199
|3
|10. Dane Belton
|Iowa
|Jr.
|6-1
|205
|3
Bold predictions: Michigan’s Dax Hill will be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate after playing safety and nickel cornerback. … Hill, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Georgia’s Lewis Cine will all be Week 1 starters.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.