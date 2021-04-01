Mike Feleppa is in as the next head football coach at Cochranton.
Feleppa was most recently at the high school level as head coach at Meadville in 2012 and 2013 when he led the Bulldogs to records of 4-6 and 3-7, respectively. He’s had several stints as an assistant coach at Meadville and Saegertown. He was an assistant twice under Ken Achenbach, the winningest head coach in Meadville football history with 129 wins. From 2017-19, Feleppa coached in the Meadville Little Gridders and helped form the Crawford County Youth Football League.
Feleppa is a Meadville native and graduated from Meadville High School in 1996. He is also an autistic support specialist at Meadville High School.
Though Feleppa has been out of the high school coaching ranks since 2013, he feels the opportunity in Cochranton was a good opportunity to get back in.
“The timing was right for me and I had the itch to get back into the high school coaching arena. The Meadville Little Gridders program is heading in a good direction now and I saw the Cochranton job was open,” Feleppa said. “I’m excited about the challenge and to get started.”
Feleppa will be taking over a Cochranton program that hasn’t had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2016. Last season, the Cardinals went 0-9 under Clifton Roberts and 1-8 in 2019 under Joel Murray. This will be the third consecutive season the team has a new head coach.
“I really plan on and it is my goal to get the Cochranton football program turned around. I think the community, the school and the people of Cochranton are very prideful in their sports programs and football,” Feleppa said. “I want to see success start happening here.”
Feleppa said he’s been apart of coaching staffs where the head coach turned programs around and he will use what he learned in those situations to help improve Cochranton’s football program.
Cochranton athletic director Scott McCurdy believes Feleppa can right the ship.
“Mike has an extensive football background, having coached at all levels in multiple schools in our area. He appreciates and encourages our athletes that play multiple sports and he’s already building connections,” McCurdy said. “He brings a spark that we hope will lead to increased participation and I think if the Cochranton football community supports him and gives him a chance, we can get this program back on track.”
Feleppa has ideas on what schemes his team will run, but he will cater his system to the strengths of his players. It is too early to say what the strengths are as he was offered the position on March 26 and started meeting the kids on Monday.
“I started the weight program on Monday so I’m still getting to know the kids and their abilities and what I feel they can be successful at. I think you have to first start by going back to the basics,” Feleppa said. “You need to develop a trust between the players. They also have to trust you and you have to trust them. It’s easier said than done, but you need to dive in with both feet.”
Feleppa is in the midst of assembling his coaching staff. He said only one coach from the previous coaching regime plans on staying.
“I have some feelers out and some good responses from coaches in the area,” Feleppa said. “I really believe it’s important to get current teachers within the school district to be on the staff so that’s my goal right now.”