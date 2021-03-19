Ryan McKissock hadn’t coached a varsity basketball team in a few years prior to taking over as the head coach of the Cambridge Springs girls basketball team this season. But he has a decent coaching background and knows all about what work it takes to produce success.
Needless to say, McKissock has done his homework when it comes to scouting the competition and he has a pretty thorough report on the Lady Blue Devils’ PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal opponent Penns Manor. His thoughts, however, are rather simple.
“If Villa Maria had a little sister in AA, it would be this team,” McKissock said of the Lady Comets, who the Blue Devils face today at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.
“The Comets come from the Heritage Conference which is loaded with AA talent,” McKissock continued. “Jason Miloser flat out coaches them up down there. They are very disciplined on both offense and defense.”
Penns Manor and Cambridge Springs do have some similarities. Both made program history to get into the state playoffs.
The Lady Blue Devils (18-3) won their first District 10 championship on Saturday with a 51-36 win over five-time defending champion and 2019 state runner-up West Middlesex.
Penns Manor (17-6) captured its first district crown as well. The Comets, the fourth place team out of the Heritage Conference, topped United 54-30 in the District 6 title game on March 10.
Both teams also pride themselves on defense. The Blue Devils are allowing an average of just 30.5 points per game, while the Comets are surrendering an average of 36.3 per contest.
The biggest difference between Cambridge and Penns Manor may be the size of their rosters when it comes to height.
According to McKissock, the Comets’ top offensive player, senior forward Kassidy Smith, stands at 5-foot-10. The heart of their defense is 6-foot guard Anna Peterman.
Cambridge’s tallest player is 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Jordyn Wheeler. After that, the Blue Devils’ starting lineup averages about 5-foot-7.
Fear is not an option for the Blue Devils, though.
“There are only eight AA teams remaining in the state of PA,” McKissock said. “Our girls have earned one of those spots and as the kids have been saying, ‘Why not us coach?’ My response, ‘Why Not?’
“There was a reason we scheduled Villa Maria to start our season and there was a reason we hopped on a charter bus mid-season and took the two-hour drive to Dubois Central Catholic. That reason was for games just like West Middlesex and now the three-hour trip to play Penns Manor.”
Here’s a look at how the two teams compare with the ball in their hands.
Offensively, Smith leads the Comets with 16.5 points per game. Next is junior guard Megan Drumm with 14.7 points per outing.
“We absolutely must limit their touches,” McKissock said.
For the Blue Devils, 5-foot-9 junior guard/forward Madison Yanc leads the way with 17.7 points per game. The Spa is very balanced after that with the next three leaders within a point of each other. Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points per game. Sophomore guard Hailee Rodgers is at 6.8 points per contest and sophomore guard Makenzie Yanc is at 6.7.
Balance is something the Blue Devils take a lot of pride in … on and off the court.
“Since we won the District 10 championship down at West Middlesex we have only had one shoot around,” McKissock said Tuesday. “We believe in balance as a team, so we gave the girls a few days off to catch up on school work, heal up their bodies, and do normal teenager things. Remember, we are a very young group and we love balance and having fun too.
“We will get back after it hard on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of game prep on PM. The girls will be starting to get locked in on Wednesday and Thursday and they will be ready to play hard and represent D-10 on Friday.”
The winner of Friday’s game advances to face either WPIAL champion Neshannock or District 5 champ Windber in the semifinals on Monday.