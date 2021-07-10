SAEGERTOWN – Capitalizing on a misplayed fly ball for four unearned runs in the first inning and riding pitcher Walker Cunningham’s right arm, French Creek Valley won the opening game in the Crawford-Venango American Legion best-of-three series against Meadville on Friday night with a 4-3 victory at Ed Acker Field.
Game two will be played today at 10 a.m. on the same diamond and the if-necessary game will immediately follow. The winner will get the top seed in the Region 8 tournament at Albion next weekend, while the loser will get the second seed.
In the bottom of the first inning, FCV’s Hank Shaffer lined a one-out single to left field and Brock Cunningham followed with a walk. With two outs, Jaden Grubbs sent a soft liner into right field. While coming in on the fly ball, Meadville right-fielder Wyatt Barzak’s footing gave away on the wet grass and he fell to the ground, allowing the ball to get past him and Shaffer and pinch-runner Foxx Mook to score.
After coaxing a base on balls, Zach Balog stole second, and on the play, Grubbs scored when Meadville committed a throwing error. Designated-hitter Jordan Kullen then followed with a line-drive single to center field, scoring Balog to give FCV an early 4-0 lead.
Meadville answered back with two runs in the second inning.
Designated-hitter Carson McGowan rocketed a one-out double to left-center field and scored when Brighton Anderson reached on an error. Josh Merchbaker followed with a single to center field and Anderson hustled home when FCV mishandled the hit.
Meadville closed to 4-3 in the fifth inning when Merchbaker led off with a walk and scored on a wild pitch later in the inning – the only earned run Cunningham allowed.
Cunningham’s control was superb as the flame-throwing, right-hander struck out 10 and walked only one in six innings of work. He threw 106 pitches, 68 for strikes.
FCV manager Adam Bronson called on right-hander Trent Wheeler to pitch the seventh inning and he retired Meadville 1-2-3.
FCV only had three hits – singles from Shaffer, Brock Cunningham and Kullen.
Meadville managed five hits – McGowan’s double and singles from Merchbaker, Rocco Tartaglione, Jordan Young and Brady Walker.
Meadville center fielder Anderson made the defensive play of the game with a sensational diving catch in the sixth inning to rob Grubbs of a base hit.