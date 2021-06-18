The Crawford Venango American Legion FCV Creekers got off to a hot start and didn’t allow Meadville One to close the gap.
FCV (2-3) handed Meadville (4-1) its first loss of the season at Eldred Glen on Thursday with a 7-4 victory.
The Creekers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Walker Cunningham hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to bring Asa Henderson in for the game’s first run. Jaden Grubbs would reach first base on a dropped third strike, which also scored Brock Cunningham.
FCV stayed aggressive in the second inning.
After Bryce Kania was hit by a pitch, Henderson drilled a double to the center field wall. B. Cunningham followed with a two-RBI single to give the Creekers a 4-0 lead.
Not to be outdone by his brother, W. Cunningham hit an RBI single, scoring Brock and adding to the lead.
Henry Shaffer hit an RBI single and Grubbs an RBI double to pour onto the lead. When the second inning was completed, FCV held a 7-0 lead and forced Meadville to switch pitchers.
“We had a slow start. Our pitching wasn’t as good as its been,” Meadville One head coach Tony Tartaglione said. “We gave up some runs and gave up some walks that turned into runs.”
Defensively, W. Cunningham kept Meadville at bay on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out four batters and only walked two.
In relief, Shaffer allowed zero earned runs in three innings. He struck out four and walked two as well.
“I thought they did a really nice job of throwing first pitch strikes. That can dictate a lot of outs when you can get that first one over and not work from behind,” FCV head coach Adam Bronson said. “Not that they can’t, but whenever they’re able to get off on the right foot early it’s easy to dictate what they want to do later in the count.”
Meadville didn’t get on the board until the fifth inning. Josh Merchbaker hit a double and Rocco Tartaglione hit a hard RBI single to score him. Brady Walker nailed an RBI double to bring Tartaglione in.
“We had a few hits, but Walker Cunningham pitched well. Overall, we didn’t execute tonight,” Tartaglione said. “We left 11 guys on base. It’s a good reality check for the kids.”
Meadville added two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to three runs. Bronson was thankful his team was able to grab an early lead.
“It was curial. This Meadville team is really good and we know that. With seven runs I wasn’t completely comfortable. I was cognizant that it may not be quite enough, so it was good to get out to a early lead,” Bronson said. “We came through with some timely hitting and that really set the tone for today.”
B. Cunningham and Zach Balog had multiple hits for the Creekers. Brock went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Balog went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Bronson hopes the win can build some momentum heading into a doubleheader against Wesleyville weekend.
“Before the game I said ‘we’ve been struggling, but this game can be a pinpoint for the rest of the year. Are we going to have an off-game and continue this skid or get a streak going,”’ Bronson said. “I know the guys are excited about it and its always fulfilling as a coach to tell them their potential and then see them recognize that.”
For Meadville, Tartaglione and Walker had multiple hits. Tartaglione hit 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Walker went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the loss.
“I think they took enough away from the game in the huddle at the end. They didn’t like that feeling,” Tartaglione said. “You win four in a row, then you sleepwalk through four innings and its too late They have to learn though. Unfortunately, you have to lose to learn.”
FCV (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Henderson 4-2-1-0, B. Cunningham 2-2-2-2, W. Cunningham, 4-1-1-2, Shaffer 4-1-1-1, Grubbs 4-0-1-1, Balog 3-0-2-0, Woge 4-0-0-0, Kullen 4-0-0-0, Kania 2-1-1-0. Totals 31-7-9-6.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Merchbaker 4-1-1-0, Tartaglione 4-1-2-1, Hopkins 3-0-0-0, J. Young 1-0-0-0, Holeva 3-0-1-1, Blood 1-0-0-0, Hochstetler 0-1-0-0, B. Walker 3-0-2-1, Barzak 3-1-1-0, Anderson 0-0-0-0, Walker 1-0-0-0, McGowan 1-0-0-0, R. Young 2-0-0-0, Beck 3-0-1-0. Totals 29-4-8-3.
FCV 250 000 0 — 7 9 3
Meadville 000 020 2 — 4 8 1
BATTING
2B: FC — Henderson, Grubbs, Kania; M — Merchbaker, Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) FC — Walker W 4-4-2-2-2-4, Shaffer 3-4-2-0-2-4; M — Holeva L 1 1/3-4-6-5-2-2, Merchbaker 1-2-1-0-2-1, Walker 4 1/3-3-0-0-1-6.
Records: FCV 2-3; Meadville 4-1.