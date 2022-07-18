ALBION — French Creek Valley finished in fourth place in pool play after going 1-2 during the 2022 Pennsylvania Legion Baseball Region 8 Tournament this weekend at Northwestern High School.
On Friday, FCV got blanked by Brockway 2-0 in the opening game. Brockway scored both of its runs in the second inning to take the win.
Walker Cunningham took the loss on the mound after going the first four innings. Cunningham only allowed three hits, two runs on four strikeouts. Dawson Thomas and Henry Shaffer tossed the next three innings in relief and didn't allow a single hit.
During Saturday's game, FCV stayed competitive, but ultimately fell to Wilcox 5-3. The game was tied at 3 after six innings, but Wilcox added two more runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win.
Walker Cunningham earned a home run and was responsible for both of the team's RBIs.
Thomas finished with the loss after he went 5.2 innings. Thomas allowed eight hits, three runs and two walks on seven strikeouts. Shaffer tossed the last four outs and permitted two hits, two runs and a walk to go along with four strikeouts.
FCV ended on a high note after defeating Millcreek 6-5 on Sunday. The Creekers were down 5-4 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal it.
Brock and Walter Cunningham each finished with a home run. Brock Cunningham and Jordan Kullen each contributed a pair of RBIs.
Zach Balog, Jaden Grubbs, Gavin White and Brett Kania all saw time on the mound for the win.
Since they finished in last place in their pool, French Creek Valley's season is now over after earning a 13-4 record. Wilcox and Brockway earned the top two spots and will move on to the semifinal round today.
