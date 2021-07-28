EPHRATA — The French Creek Valley Creekers were eliminated on day three of the Pennsylvania State American Legion Championship Tournament in a 14-4 loss to Uniontown on Monday.
The Creekers fell behind 7-0 after three innings. In the top of the fourth, Henry Shaffer hit an inside the park grand slam. His hit to deep center field scored Asa Henderson, Jordan Kullen, Bryce Kania and himself. It would be the only score of the day for FCV.
Uniontown answered with a home run of their own in the bottom of the fourth, which brought its lead to 10-4. They scored four more runs in the sixth inning to mercy rule the Creekers.
Brock Cunningham went 3-for-4 at the plate in the game and Trent Wheeler hit a triple.