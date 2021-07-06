SAEGERTOWN — The Creekers started flat and couldn’t get any momentum going in a 5-0 loss against Titusville on a steamy Monday afternoon.
Adam Bronson, head coach of the FCV Creekers, said was an overall lackluster performance.
“Offensively they had good approaches,” Bronson said. “I just think the mentality wasn’t quite where it needed to be.”
Titusville got ahead early. In the top of the first, Michael Obert hit an two-run RBI single.
The Creekers could not respond and seemed lethargic early in the game.
“I think it (the heat) played a factor for the first couple innings before they got acclimated to it,” Bronson said. “I think it had more to do with long weekend. It was hot, but it was an opponent we knew we wouldn’t face again and wouldn’t see in the playoffs so there was no do or die mentality. If we played Meadville, I bet we’d have had a better performance.
“Titusville isn’t going to be entering the playoff, so I think when you have a game where you know you won’t face them again and you know you’ve made playoffs, it’s hard to dial in for that,” Bronson said. “We’re also coming off the holiday weekend, but I told them that’s the last excuse I want to give them. They know better though and they’ll bounce back.”
Titusville’s Garrett Knapp was able to keep FCV off the base paths for much of the game. Knapp hurled six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. When batters were able to get on base, the Titusville defense played efficiently and turned a double play down the stretch.
The Creekers did threaten in the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Kullen and Zach Balog got on base and a passed ball allowed the runners to advance to second and third. The FCV bats weren’t able to bring either player home and the Creekers left the inning with no runs.
“I think they’re one of the best teams in the area. They’re very solid. They’ve always been well coached and play hard,” Bronson said. “Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance today so tip of the cap to him.”
With the loss, FCV dropped to 8-5 on the season.
At the plate, the Creekers were led by Balog who hit 3-for-3.
Trent Wheeler and Henry Shaffer were on the mound. Wheeler got the start and tossed six strikeouts in four innings of work. Shaffer also threw six strikeouts and walked one batter in just over two innings.
Titusville was lead at the plate by Knapp who hit 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
TITUSVILLE (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Titus 4-0-1-0, Dusrstion 4-1-0-0, Knapp 3-3-2-0, Knox 4-0-1-1, Orbet 2-0-1-2, Covell 1-1-1-0, Beach 3-0-1-1, Jones 3-0-1-0, Abrams 1-0-0-0, Fento 3-0-0-0, Forest 2-0-1-0. Totals 30-5-9-4.
CRAWFORD VENANGO (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 4-0-0-0, Shaffer 3-0-0-0, B. Cunningham 3-0-1-0, W. Cunningham 3-0-1-0, Grubbs 3-0-0-0, Kullen 3-0-1-0, Balog 3-0-3-0, Henderson 3-0-1-0, Wheeler 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-0-8-0.
Titusville 200 010 2 — 5 9 0
Crawford Venango 000 000 0 — 0 8 1
BATTING
2B: T — Knox.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) T — Knox W 7-8-0-0-0-6; CV — Wheeler L 4-7-3-1-2-6, Shaffer 2-2-2-1-1-6.