With just one senior on the roster, Matthew Wilpula, the Conneaut cross country team and head coach Kris Cornell are focused on development this season.
“We’re working on developing. We’ve got a really young team,” said Cornell. “The boys are coming along alright and the girls team is not bad.”
Development starts from the beginning, and for Cornell, his main focus is getting his team in shape for the season.
“The biggest hurdle we have is trying to get the kids conditioned,” said Cornell. “They have to come into the season with at least two to three months of consistent running on them. Trying to come in the very first week and not have run since the following school year really hinders the ability to get into decent shape is not good.”
Based on what he has seen so far in practices, Cornell says his team has a lot of conditioning to do before they can be competitive in Region 7.
“Hopefully I can get them out and whipped into shape. I don’t expect to have a decent showing for the boys until 3/4 through the season because we’re not conditioned yet,” said Cornell. “I think our girls might do somewhat decent. The boys, there is still so much development going on.”
Returning for CASH are all-region runners Daniel Hunter, Mitchell Lasko, Nick Garcia and Kaylee Montes.
Cornell mentioned Keaira Smeltzer as a runner he expects to have a good season, with an eye on making it to states.
“I’m hoping to get at least one of my girls to the state championship meet,” said Cornell. “Keaira Smeltzer is a junior, but this is probably going to be her last year as she is probably going to graduate a year early. I’d like to see the girls try and win the region and for her to go to states.”
Highlighted also by Cornell are Rachel Hunter and Mitchell Lasko.
“I have one girl, Rachel Hunter, who has been running pretty consistently. She will definitely move up way further than she was last year where she finished. For the boys, I’m going to imagine that Mitchell Lasko is going to compete but he’s only in tenth grade. We’ll see how he makes out,” Cornell added.
In a Region 7 that only has three other teams, Franklin and Oil City and Titusville, Cornell and Co. look to compete, if not win the region in cross country.
