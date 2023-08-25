After seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Cambridge Springs girls soccer team, Alex Escalante enters this season as the team’s head coach for the first time.
But Escalante is not the only person taking the next step up the ladder on the team. Opportunity is the name of the game for the Blue Devils in 2023-24.
Cambridge lost eight starting seniors to graduation and are also out striker Kaelynn Astor due to injury. This presents a “tough, but fun, challenge” for the Blue Devils, according to Escalante.
“This is a different team, but they have still been around,” said Escalante. “I am excited to see what they can do because I know a lot of them have potential. I know a lot of them are itching at the possibility of taking a leadership role this season.”
The eight seniors the Blue Devils lost are Makenzie Yanc, Laura Bidwell, Kylie Beck, Isobel Yasenchak, Ava Greenawalt, Finley Rauscher, Morgan Harris, Ella Worley and Maggie Braymer. Braymer is now playing soccer at Marywood University in Scranton.
The team’s four rising seniors, Moira York, Danica Escalante, Lexi Clayton and Nola Zook are now in charge. They are the last batch of players left that went on a run to the state semifinals in 2020 with the Blue Devils.
“They are going to be a big factor, they are excited to see what they can do now that it is their turn. Nola was a starter that year (states). They kind of see this as their turn as we did have a hell of a senior class last year.”
Defensively, Zook looks to lead the team as she is coming off a first-team all-region bid last year.
“Nola Zook is a four-year starter and she’s going to be our captain this year. She’s somebody that I know is excited for her big role. She has always been a big part of our defense since she was a freshman”
In a tough Region 3, Cambridge Springs will compete against Mercyhurst Prep, Girard, Seneca, Eisenhower, Iroquois and Maplewood with an eye on the playoffs again.
“I think we can make the playoffs, I think they are a reasonable expectation,” said Escalante. “We’re going to surprise some people when we get in.”
Their first game is against Hickory on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. Their home-opener follows on Aug. 31 against the Corry Beavers.
