After a rough 2022 campaign when the team had just two wins, the Maplewood girls soccer team is forming a more complete roster for 2023.
The Tigers, who went 2-13 overall last year, have readjusted their team with a new crop of freshmen coming in that has head coach Ted Eriksen claiming he has one of the deepest teams he has had in a long time.
“I’m looking forward to a strong season,” said Eriksen. “This is one of the stronger teams I have had in a number of years. We have a couple of good seniors and a nice group of freshmen that have been with the program for a number of years.”
A total of five freshmen will join the Tigers roster Mariska Mitchell, Ella Martz, Emily Hirosky, Reagan Cox and Matalyn Bish.
Eriksen has remarked how he is impressed with the work ethic he has seen from them.
“The freshmen players did a lot of work this summer with training and going to camps,” said Eriksen. “They have been pretty dedicated and should be able to contribute this year.”
Returning for a fourth year are seniors Madyson Banik, Isabele McGowan, Adrianna Stearns, Claire Holcomb and Hope Hollabaugh.
Eriksen expects Stearns and Holcomb to lead a senior-heavy offense.
“We have a really nice skilled forward in Adrianna Stearns who will continue her growth and be a very dependable goal scorer and leader for us,” said Eriksen. “And Claire Holcomb is a physically strong co-caption who will provide a lot of leadership and contributions this season.”
Eriksen also projects a big season out of junior defender Kylie Cochran.
“I think we have one of the best center backs in the league with Kylie, said Eriksen. “I think she’s going to prove to be a real force on defense. She’s extremely athletic, fast and strong.”
With a more well-rounded team, Maplewood will enter 2023 in Region 3 once more, a region in which anyone can win on any given night.
“I think the region that we are in is the most competitive in all of District 10,” said Eriksen. “There’s just no weak teams and everybody can give you a battle in any given day. It’s hard to get wins in this region.”
Maplewood begins their 2023 campaign with a conference game against Iroquois at home at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
“This is a well-rounded team. In the past we have had real good athletes here and there but we just haven’t had real consistency on the field at the same time. I think we’re just a little bit more solid in all areas then we have been in years past. It all depends on how much work the girls want to put in,” Eriksen added.
