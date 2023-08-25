Although he swore he was retired, Phil Young is back for another season as Maplewood’s golf coach.
He returns to a team stitched together with duct tape and super glue as the Tigers have just seven players between the girls and boys teams this year.
“Long story short, we have four girls and three boys on a ‘boys’ team, so we will be a hybrid/co-ed team,” said Young.
Second-team all-region golfer Dylan Dewey, the only Maplewood golfer to be named to an all-region team last year, is also not returning to the team.
So with numbers and expectations low, Young looks to gradually improve over the course of the season with the small roster he has.
Juniors Rachel Brunot and Avery Palotas both have experience making it to the District 10 tournament, and Young hopes they both can make it back this season.
The team’s lone senior, Garrett Dewey, is also itching to reach the D-10 tournament. Young projects him to lead the team as the Tigers’ top golfer.
“He’s going to be our best golfer,” said Young in regards to Dewey. “He shoots in the low 90s and is usually in that range. He’s my top golfer and then those two juniors Avery and Rachel, they will be in the top five also and playing every week with the boys.”
The goal is simple for Maplewood golf this year, have fun as a small group and continue to improve over the course of the season with an eye on qualifying for districts.
“We just are trying to get out of last place,” said Young. “If I can get both Avery and Rachel to qualify for districts as well as Garrett, that is a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.