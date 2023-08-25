After battling with a small roster against a super talented Region 2 schedule in 2022, the Cambridge Springs volleyball team now has a roster of 16 players and looks ready to compete for the region crown.
Cambridge graduated just two seniors from last year, starting libero Emily Boylan and starting opposite hitter Madelynn Dragosavac.
Taking over as libero this season will be Kylee Miller. Kenda Boozer will be the setter with Audrey Bullock and Claire Mumford returning on the outside. Peyton Leandro and Brooke Eldridge will start in the middle with Sydney Zilhaver playing weakside.
Other players that will push for varsity time are Savannah Loveland, Bridget Bullock and Jayden Newell.
Last year, the team of 13 finished with a 9-6 record and lost in the semifinals of the District 10 playoffs. This year, the roster is a bit bigger and better.
“This year I have 16 players. I have some freshmen coming up who will help out and push these older girls a little bit,” head coach John Turner said. “I only have two sophomores. Jayden Newell is a sophomore who will help push the older girls. It’s a good thing.”
To be successful this season, it comes down to a basic formula for Turner.
“We need to move our feet, play good defense and the offense will come,” Turner said. “That’s my theory. If we play good defense and cover our hitters, we will be fine.”
Cambridge will again play in a tough region with Cochranton, Eisenhower, Tidioute Charter, Youngsville, Iroquois and the defending state champion Maplewood Tigers.
“Every year you come in and want to win the region. We should be right there with Maplewood and Cochranton as well as any other teams that show up,” Turner said. “We should be right in the mix.”
The Blue Devils will play at Cochranton on Aug. 31 to open their schedule. The first home match is on Sept. 5 against Iroquois.
