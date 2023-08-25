Last season came down to survival for the Saegertown Panthers boys soccer program. With only seven players at the start of the year, the main focus for then first-year head coach Sarah Watson was keeping the team intact.
But with a rejuvenated roster of 16 kids, and only one senior being lost, Watson and the Panthers look for a big improvement in 2023.
“I expect a better season,” said Watson. “Last year our goal was just to have a team. This year I think our big goal is just to improve and be a contender in the league this year.”
The season will be all about taking the next step for the Panthers.
“In think in general we are going to see a lot of improvement over last season,” said Watson. “A lot of the players played in the spring as well and have a year under their belts as a team and have built that chemistry.”
The Panthers attack is led by Devin Thompson, who is looking for a bounce-back season after an injury-rattled 2022.
“Devin missed two portions of the year last season, each due to concussions,” said Watson. “So it will be great to see him have a full season and to see how much improvement he has made and his confidence.”
In goal, Gavin Scott will return for his sophomore season.
“Gavin is returning with another year under his belt,” said Watson. “But now he has two other goalies that will help him work for that position a little more.”
Another one of Saegertown’s three seniors is striker/midfielder Patrick Kope, a core and veteran member of the team.
“Patrick Kope I think will be a big leader on the team this year just from watching him in open fields stepping up as one of the veteran players and being a leader,” said Watson.
After scoring was an issue last season, finishing on offense is a big priority for the Panthers this upcoming season.
“This year we have worked a lot on shooting and ending,” said Watson. “We have a lot of guys now who are comfortable providing offense.”
Overall, Saegertown will look to slowly maintain a healthy group of boys in the program while also chipping away at becoming a better team and competing in region four.
“I think we have less questions heading into this season,” said Watson. “I think we had seven players going into last season, this year we have sixteen. So there is a lot more confidence going into the season with the team that we have.”
The Panthers are scheduled to play against Crawford Christian Academy on Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Saegertown’s first region game is on Sept. 5 when the Panthers host Warren at 5 p.m.
