Youth is the name of the game for the Saegertown Panthers 2023 cross country team.
Over 75 percent of the roster is made up of underclassmen and Skyler Bland is the team’s only senior.
For first-year head coach John McMillen this means he has a solid opportunity to develop his young runners for this season and beyond.
“I think it is exciting to have that much youth on the team,” said McMillen. “This is a good year to benefit them and put some miles under their legs to try and build some success for the future.”
McMillen says he wants to develop each and every runner at their own pace and within their own limits this season.
“We’re really focusing on this year about knowing yourself and how to individually make yourself a better runner,” said McMillen. “I think if we can build on that success they can all know about running, themselves and their limits.”
The Panthers square up in Region 3 with a healthy batch of 19 runners, which gives them plenty of runners to be competitive with.
Returning all-region runners include Camryn Harakal, Margaret Hughes, Bland and Emma Spencer.
“Cam Harakal, for the girls side, she had a good district race and was only a couple of spots away from qualifying last year,” said McMillen. “This should be a pretty good year for her along with some of the other girls like Skyler Bland, Margaret Hughes and Emma Spencer.”
“With the boys, we are going to be young, but pretty competitive as well. Xander Brauen, Josh Weaver, Josh Hughes and Travis Huya are all upcoming runners with potential,” added McMillen. “We are hoping to get some quality runners out of them.”
Saegertown won the region last year and is certainly looking to repeat this upcoming season. They will race in Region 3 alongside Rocky Grove, Cochranton, Saegertown, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs.
“I can’t think of a team that is going to run away with it (the region) this year, so I think it will be another competitive year,” McMillen added.
Saegertown’s first meet of the season will be on Sept. 5 at Cochranton.
